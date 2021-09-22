4 Breathtaking characters pursued by the talented ace of GOT7, Park Jin Young

Park Jinyoung, born September 22, 1994, better known mononymously as Jinyoung, and formerly as Jr. and Junior, is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band GOT7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He made his acting debut in the drama ‘Dream High 2’ (2012) followed by a series of supporting roles until he landed a main role in ‘He Is Psychometric’ (2019). He made his film debut in the independent film ‘A Stray Goat’ (2016). Here’s the list of characters pursued by the talented Park Jin Young:-

Kim Ga On- The Devil Judge

Park Jin Young played the character of Kim Ga On, a rookie judge. He has experienced difficult times since his parents died when he was a child, but he was able to become a judge after expending great effort. He did an amazing job of portraying the characteristics of Kim Ga On- resilient, confident, brave and trusting. He also did well on sharing a beautiful chemistry with Ji Sung (Kang Yo Han), leaving the viewers in awe of the bond that was created throughout the series.

Lee Ahn- He is Psychometric

Park Jin Young played the character of Lee Ahn, a young man who acquires the power of psychometry, the paranormal ability to read a person or object's past or secrets by touching it or if these come into contact with his skin. He lost his parents in a fire when he was young. Fans were able to see him as a goofy, funny and sweet character on screen- a side that he rarely shows in public. This character, in particular, is a personal favourite.

Young Jae Hyun- When My Love Blooms

‘When My Love Blooms’ is a story of two people that experience true love at a young age but get ripped apart due to many issues. Park Jin Young played the young version of Jae Hyun and he did it beautifully. He brought the feelings of a headstrong and activist law student alive on the screen. His serious yet calm acting gave gravitas to the series.

Young Park Hyun Soo- This is My Love

Eun-ho and Eun Dong's complicated romantic history has spanned two decades, and he's convinced that he can never love anyone else. Park Jin Young brought the concept of young, first love to the screen. His whirlwind and puppy love with the young Eun Dong was truly heartwarming to watch.

