4 incredible moments of Lee Sun Bin’s unparalleled acting skills in ‘Work Later, Drink Now’

Lee Sun Bin is a South Korean actress and singer. She is known for starring in Squad 38 (2016), Missing 9 (2017) and Criminal Minds (2017). She is a former member of South Korean girl group JQT. She has worked in many crime thriller dramas but this is one of the first times she has shown her comedy skills in the popular slice of life series ‘Work Later, Drink Now’ which is about three women in their 30s that work normal jobs and meet up every evening to drink their worries away. Lee Sun Bin played the role of Ahn So Hee, a broadcast writer. Let’s take a look at some of the moments that showed her impressive acting range.

Ahn So Hee’s introduction

The series begins with a nervous man who is waiting for his blind date. He proceeds to meet three eccentric women, one of them is Ahn So Hee. Trying not to give up on love, he goes ahead to meet her. Initially, he thought she was a normal and sweet woman but her drinking habits scared him. Lee Sun Bin as a drunk woman is truly a sight to see and would definitely recommend watching the hilarity ensue from the first episode itself.

Lee Sun Bin’s chemistry with Choi Si Won

In the drama, one of the love lines is between Ahn So Hee and Kang Buk Gu (Choi Si Won), a producer. In the beginning, it seemed as though they have deep feelings for each other and it shows through their gestures but the funnier part is when they lock horns. Ahn So Hee’s hot temper coupled with her drunk antics, really adds to the cinematic experience.

Ahn So Hee’s record breaking swear speech

In one scene where she stands up for her friend in front of a sexist chairman, in a drunken stupor, goes on to insult the elderly man in every way possible. The long list of swears were definitely something to go by plus the accent added to the hilarity

Emotional Ahn So Hee

Here Lee Sun Bin shone with her acting skills. After realising her father passed away, Ahn So Hee went into shock as she couldn’t accept his death. The way she broke into a blubbering mess even brought the viewers to tears.

Which Lee Sun Bin’s drama is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.