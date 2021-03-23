4 MAJOR reasons why Hwasa is the Queen the KPop industry needs

Breaking rules and stereotypes are just one of the many things how the magnificent singer has made her mark in. Read on to know why we think she’s a definite Queen.

Ahn Hye Jin, (very) popularly known as Hwasa, is one of the mainstream solo artists that deserves all the good and love in the world. She’s a talented singer, writer, rapper and composer. Debuting with MAMAMOO in 2014, the 25-year-old singer started her solo career in February 2019 and since then, there's been no stopping her.

Whether it be the sexy, full-of-swag debut song Twit or the record-breaking, chart topping, award-winning Maria, her singles have been catchy, addictive, poppy and well, just incredible. Her husky, deep voice is another factor that’s unique and gives her a lot of flexibility to play around with - it twists and bends to the will of the song - from a fierce electric pop to making it feel like you’re growing through a heartbreak - there’s no emotion Hwasa can’t make you feel. Here is why we think she rightfully deserves to sit on the throne.

Stage and on-screen presence

There aren’t enough words to describe her presence. If K-Pop fans know BTS’ Taehyung as the best male idol with incredible expressions, in the female category, it’s Hwasa. Never slipping, she’s as fierce as a tiger or when needed, as sexy as Marilyn Monroe. Her powerful stage presence makes each performance worth it. Especially her live performance of Maria - bathed in sensual dance moves. The whole song is an upbeat synth pop which intensifies the feelings in the chorus - it’s basically a love letter from Hwasa to herself; ‘Maria’ is her Christian name. Check out the video below to know what we’re talking about:

Shattering the stereotypical image of a female K-Pop idol

One of the major reasons that help Hwasa achieve this incredible level of popularity, I believe, is her refusing to fit into the K-Pop female idol box. Obsession with fair/pale skin, weight under 50kg, slim figure, small face - Hwasa is the living embodiment of crushing every standard of Korean beauty and coming out still standing viciously strong. She takes pride in her tan skin and flaunts it gloriously. Who doesn’t love a woman who doesn’t conform to the society’s rules?

Magnificent Vocals

Her voice is no joke. Her husky, deep voice is good enough to give you goosebumps every time you listen to her perform Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You. It holds the power to charm the listener from the get-go. She’s one of the few solo artists whose popularity overpowers their groups. From rapping to singing, there’s nothing she can’t sing. From uplifting your spirits to cloud nine to shattering hearts with emotional vocals, there’s nothing her voice can’t make you feel.

Unafraid of showing her sensual side

Hwasa is almost an embodiment of a Goddess. It’s difficult to find a popular actress with an hourglass figure. However, Hwasa challenges this every single day just by existing. Her curves are appreciated and loved across the world! Her fashion style and body figure fits more of a Western pop category, as Korean pop has always been fixated on slim bodies, from top to toe. She has had her share (still has) of wrath from other K-Pop stans who body shame her. But do you know what we love? A Queen who isn’t afraid of showing off her beautiful curves! She received a wrath of hate comments and controversies regarding her tight, body-shaping red leather suit in the 2018 MAMA performance in Japan. Some called it too bold, others, too revealing - in my opinion, it was great. Hwasa is known for being in love with her body and giving others inspiration to love themselves too! Her outfits have always been one to accentuate her figure and show off the haters the good things they’re missing out on.

Even though Hwasa might seem like she overpowers her group, MAMAMOO members have always been super supportive of her in each and all of her endeavours! She’s almost on her way to be called the ‘Next Sexy Queen’ after Lee Hyori and Hyuna.

Except, what makes Hwasa different from Lee Hyori and Hyuna is that they still fit in the Korean beauty standards. Whereas she, with each breath, rejects the norms, breathes in the new and keeps on conquering people’s hearts with her music and style.

