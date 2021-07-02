4 summer trends that make BTS’ Jungkook our new style icon

We are looking back at the trendiest styles by BTS’ Jungkook which not only found fans in the ARMY but in global fashion enthusiasts alike.

Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook is the famous south Korean singer and BTS member, in addition to being a phenomenal artist and dancer, the idol is also a fashion savant. While his career enables the ARMY to put all eyes on his musical talents, the star never fails to wow fans with his trendy style statements. Today, we’re looking at the top trends that we’re embodying from the idol.

Subtle classy and underrated are the words we’d use to describe Jungkook’s wardrobe. While the idol does dabble with experimental outfits every now and then, the star mostly rocks his classing monotone looks which ace his subtle charm and highlight his young vibe.

Layering is a superpower Jungkook possess, we’re sure! The Bangtan boy loves his jackets and the proof is out there in all the paparazzi pictures, he is also a pro at layering up different textures and tones that make his outfit really stand out from the crowd.

Jungkook is the undisputed king of travel style, the idol has a way of making simple basics work, his accessories, layering and colour combinations all highlight the luxurious style he manages to create with simple basics.

The idol is also fit to be an ambassador for summer colours. The singer is often seen rocking pastel colours, and doesn’t shy away from adding colours like pink to his wardrobe. The Bangtan boy has shone a new light and made way for gender fluid colours, inspiring many others to follow.

Credits :Getty Images

