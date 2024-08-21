4 years of BTS’ Dynamite: Revisiting records from most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours to 1.9 billion Spotify streams and more

BTS’ all-English track Dynamite celebrates its 4th anniversary today. As the band’s first song fully recorded in English, it is an upbeat disco-pop anthem infused with elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop, drawing inspiration from 1970s music. The track features snapping handclaps, echoing synths, and celebratory horns. Dynamite has achieved remarkable success, setting numerous records and cementing its place as a major hit.

Intended to uplift listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dynamite celebrates joy and the simple pleasures that enrich life. Upon its release, the song received positive reviews from music critics, who praised its catchy melody and widely appealing retro sound.

Dynamite also earned BTS their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making them the first Korean pop act to achieve this milestone. Fans celebrated the iconic track's fourth anniversary with numerous trending posts and events, marking the milestone and reflecting on their firsthand experience of this era.

Dynamite achieved significant commercial success globally. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking BTS' first number-one single in the United States and making them the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. The music video became the fastest to reach 10 million views on YouTube, achieving this milestone in just 20 minutes. It also set a record for the most views within the first 24 hours, amassing 101.1 million views and earning three new Guinness World Records.

Dynamite sold 265,000 downloads in its first week, marking the biggest pure sales week since Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do in 2017. Additionally, the song reached number one on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, topping the latter for three consecutive weeks. It also secured a top ten position on the charts in 25 countries.

On August 3 KST, Dynamite officially surpassed 1.9 billion streams on Spotify, setting a new record for K-pop artists. It is the first song by a K-pop act to achieve this milestone in Spotify's history. In March 2021, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) included Dynamite in its annual top-10 charts, recognizing it as the 10th best-selling digital single of 2020 globally. The track achieved 1.28 billion subscription stream equivalents worldwide in under five months.

