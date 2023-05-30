4 Years of Choi Woo Shik, Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam starrer Parasite: Revisiting Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece

On 30th May, 2019, Choi Woo Shik, Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam and other starrer thriller film Parasite was released and took the world by storm. Bong Joon Ho at that point was already a well-known director for creating films like Snowpiercer, Memories of Murder, Okja and more but Parasite became the golden film under his belt that earned him 4 Oscars and 8 minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival. When one would watch the trailer, one could not figure out the concept or the plot of the film and you do end up watching it just out of curiosity.

Parasite’s success:

From the beginning, Parasite became an instant favorite for film lovers for its plot, cinematography and even down to its music- it was declared perfection. The film does not dive into its moral lesson from the get go but rather let us unwrap the story as they put emphasis on the glaring difference between the two families and how they react to a similar situation. People loved the storyline and the simple yet extremely realistic flow of it all. Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite', the primary Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Celebration, is a film loaded with the appeal of Korean film. This film, directed by Bong Joon Ho, deviates from the standard road movie format by utilizing an elaborate set. Ki Woo, the eldest son of Gi Taek (Song Kang Ho), arrives at the mansion of CEO Park (Lee Sun Kyun) and his young and beautiful wife Yeon Gyo (Cho Yeo Jeong), who live as an unemployed man but have a good relationship.

Why it stood out:

There have been many Korean films that represented various issues of Korean society but Parasite did it in the best way possible- shock value, camera angles and smaller storylines that flow in the film. One of the major differences between the families can be seen when a storm had destroyed Gi Taek’s family’s home but for CEO Park’s family, it was the perfect time to get together with the family and enjoy the monsoon. This situation exists in real life too, which is why it has a lasting impact and will remain as an evergreen film.

ALSO READ: How the award winning ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho integrates various social themes in his films

