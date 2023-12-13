4 years of Hot Stove League: Deep dive into quirky characters of Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin and more

Hot Stove League starring Namgoong Min and Park Eun Bin relased on December 13, 2019. It has been 4 years since the refreshing sports drama was premiered. The series gave a new twist to the concept of sports drama and rather than focusing on the game, it focused on the management. The characters in he drama are multidimensional and bring something new to the plate. Here is a look at the top 4 characters from the drama to celebrate it's 4 year anniversary.

Name: Hot Stove League

Release date: December 13, 2019

Finished airing: February 14, 202

Cast: Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Cho Byeong Kyu, Oh Jung Se, Yoon Byung Hee, Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Oh Choong Hwan

Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Where to watch: Netflix

Top 4 characters of Hot Stove League

Namgoong Min as quirky general manager Baek Seung Soo

Namgoong Min takes on the character of Baek Seung Soo who kicks off the drama. He joins as the general manager of a baseball team who had been having a loosing streak. He has a very unique yet realistic character. Baek Seung Woo is a calm and composed man who is hilarious at times because of his quirks and snappy replies. He mostly has a deadpan face and speaks nonchalantly. However, his priority is always the team and the palyers. Namgoong Min did a phenomenal job playing the character and giving it life.

Advertisement

Namgoog Min recently appeared in the hit historical drama My Dearest aired its first episode in August. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership.

Park Eun Bin as diligant Lee Se Young

Park Eun Bin plays the role of enthusiastic operation manager of the team. She is the right hand of the management who is excellent at her job. The woman can easily handle all the jobs and do them well. She is fiesty and dedicated to her team. Though Lee Se Young and Baek Seung Soo start off on the wrong foot, they share the goal of seeing their team win. So, they slowly start understanding each other.

Park Eun Bin appeared in the latest drama Castaway Diva which revolves around the story of a girl whop got stranded on a deserted island for 15 years and was finally rescued. Though she has a tough time adjusting to the urban world, she is determined to fulfil her dreams of becoming a successful singer. She is also looking for her childhood friend who helped her escape her abusive father.

Chae Jong Hyeop as baseball player Yoo Min Ho

Chae Jong Hyeop appears as the baseball player Yoo Min Ho who isn't very well off financially and due to the team's lack of victories, he has struggles even more. The show displays the real struggles of players and shows how not every sports person is rich an privelaged. His character is also suffering mentally and hence the drama shows his journey too.

The actor took the lead role in Cataway Diva along with Park Eun Bin.

Yoo Byung Hee as scout Yang Won Sub

Yang Won Sub is a character who is easy to dislike and misunderstand. Despite that, he is extremly dedicated to his work. Moreover, he is ready to go to lengths to find gem players from places which are unexpected. He is an expert in the field and is stubbon with his decisions.

Hot Stove League feature some very well rounded characters who seem real in the drama's world. These characters breath a new life into the drama.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva and Park Eun Bin lead buzzworthy drama and actor rankings in last on air week