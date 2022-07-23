4 Years of Thirty But Seventeen: 3 aspects of Shin Hye Sun, Yang Se Jong, Ahn Hyo Seop drama that we love

The drama aired on SBS's Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) time slot from July 23 to September 18, 2018 for 16 episodes. The drama follows Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) who is a 30-year-old single man who works as a set designer. Due to a trauma he experienced 13 years ago, he does not want to have a relationship with others. When Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hye Sun) was 17, she fell into a coma. Thirteen years later, she wakes up from her coma, but she is now 30-years-old. Gong Woo Jin and Woo Seo Ri get involved with each other and fall in love.

Shin Hye Sun as Woo Seo Ri

An aspiring violinist whose dreams were destroyed due to an accident. She got into a bus accident when she was 17 years old and woke up from a coma after 13 years. She still feels she is 17 even though she is now 30 years old. She has been looking for her uncle and aunt who did not come to visit her and even sold their house where Seo Ri lived with them. She later develops feelings for Woo Jin, unaware of their past. Shin Hye Sun is known to be a great actress and she continued to show her skills in the drama as she portrays a 17 year old in the body of a 30 year old. Her mannerisms and personality shows how she had to hold onto to the confusing life that she is currently leading

Yang Se Jong as Gong Woo Jin

A stage designer who maintains a detached and aloof behavior. He goes to great lengths to keep himself from getting involved with those around him such as by wearing earphones, blocking the clients from contacting him and by putting on an obtuse personality and generally just ignoring social cues. Because of his occupation, he has developed a habit of measuring random items in public with a measuring tape. When he was younger, he had a crush on a girl who he learned was named No Soo Mi because of the uniform name tag not knowing that it was borrowed. On the day of their first interaction, she was involved in an accident which resulted in several deaths. Woo Jin blames himself for what happened to her and so he decided not to become involved with others in any way in the future. He later develops feelings for Seo Ri unaware of who in the past she actually was for him.

Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Do Hyun and Jo Hyun Sik as the dumb trio and comic relief

Ahn Hyo Seop played the role of Yoo Chan, who was Woo Jin's nephew and protector. He was also captain of the rowing club of Taesan High School. He also falls for Seo Ri. Lee Do Hyun and Jo Hyun Sik played Dong Hae Bum and Han Deok Soo, the comic relief trio of the drama. Their conversations became the funniest part of the drama. From speaking wrong English phrases to running around, the trio went around to create a riot of laughter!

