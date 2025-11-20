46th Blue Dragon Film Awards Full Winners List: No Other Choice, Hyun Bin, and Son Ye Jin take big honors
The 2025 Blue Dragon Film Awards was a big night for couples and Park Chan Wook, whose work gained immense praise and accolades.
The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on November 19, 2025, at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea. Hosted by Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min, the celebratory ceremony marked a big day for film stars and their movie enthusiast fans. The biggest winner of the night was No Other Choice, which is not only South Korea’s bid for the upcoming Oscars but has also managed to gather critical acclaim. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin managed to become the first couple to land top honors; however, the same wasn’t the case for the team of The Ugly, which went empty-handed despite its 10 nominations.
Another highlight of the night was singer Hwasa’s performance during the event as she sang her latest single Good Goodbye, which starred actor Park Jung Min in the music video and saw him joining the star for a brief appearance, earning loud applause.
Check out the full winners list for the 2025 Blue Dragon Film Awards
Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: My Daughter Is a Zombie
Best Short Film: Kim So Yeon, In Our Day
Best Editing: Nam Na Yeong, Hi-Five
Best Technical Achievement: Cho Sang Gyeong, No Other Choice
Best Art Direction: Lee Na Kyum, Uprising
Best Music: Jo Yeong Wook, No Other Choice
Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo, Park Jung Woo, Harbin
Best Screenplay: Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin, The Match
Popular Star Awards:
Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona, Pretty Crazy
GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Hi-Five
Son Ye Jin, No Other Choice
Hyun Bin, Harbin
Best New Director: Kim Hye Young, IT’S OKAY!
Best New Actress: Kim Doyeon, Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
Best New Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun, Pretty Crazy
Best Supporting Actress: Park Ji Hyun, Hidden Face
Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min, No Other Choice
Best Actress: Son Ye Jin, No Other Choice
Best Actor: Hyun Bin, Harbin
Best Director: Park Chan Wook, No Other Choice
Best Picture: No Other Choice
