46th Blue Dragon Film Awards Full Winners List: No Other Choice, Hyun Bin, and Son Ye Jin take big honors

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on November 19, 2025, at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea. Hosted by Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min, the celebratory ceremony marked a big day for film stars and their movie enthusiast fans. The biggest winner of the night was No Other Choice, which is not only South Korea’s bid for the upcoming Oscars but has also managed to gather critical acclaim. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin managed to become the first couple to land top honors; however, the same wasn’t the case for the team of The Ugly, which went empty-handed despite its 10 nominations.

Another highlight of the night was singer Hwasa’s performance during the event as she sang her latest single Good Goodbye, which starred actor Park Jung Min in the music video and saw him joining the star for a brief appearance, earning loud applause.

Check out the full winners list for the 2025 Blue Dragon Film Awards

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: My Daughter Is a Zombie

Best Short Film: Kim So Yeon, In Our Day

Best Editing: Nam Na Yeong, Hi-Five

Best Technical Achievement: Cho Sang Gyeong, No Other Choice

Best Art Direction: Lee Na Kyum, Uprising

Best Music: Jo Yeong Wook, No Other Choice

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo, Park Jung Woo, Harbin

Best Screenplay: Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin, The Match

Popular Star Awards:

Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona, Pretty Crazy

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Hi-Five

Son Ye Jin, No Other Choice

Hyun Bin, Harbin

Best New Director: Kim Hye Young, IT’S OKAY!

Best New Actress: Kim Doyeon, Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary

Best New Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun, Pretty Crazy

Best Supporting Actress: Park Ji Hyun, Hidden Face

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min, No Other Choice

Best Actress: Son Ye Jin, No Other Choice

Best Actor: Hyun Bin, Harbin

Best Director: Park Chan Wook, No Other Choice

Best Picture: No Other Choice

