‘493km For You’ Group Poster: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ju Hyun, Seo Ji Hye and more look carefree and youthful

On March 17th, the group poster for '493km For You' was released. The poster includes Park Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun), Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop), Yook Jeong Hwan (Kim Mu Jun), Yeon Seung Woo (Choi Seung Yoon), Lee Young Shim (Jo Soo Hyang), Ko Dong Wan (Moon Dong Hyuk), Cheon Yu Ri (Kwon So Hyun), Oh Su Sun (Bin Chan Wook), Yang Yang Sil It contains other badminton players such as (Jeon Hye Won) and Lee Ji Ho (Lee Chae Min), and Lee Yoo Min (Seo Ji Hye), who belonged to Somang High School but worked together as a team.

In the photo, players are gathered on a green badminton court with a net hanging. Shuttlecocks lying on the court show the heat of intense practice. The appearance of the players smiling brightly at what makes them so happy makes the viewers smile as well.

Through this poster, it was revealed for the first time that Badminton players were in one place. Lee Yoo Min, the daughter of badminton coach Lee Tae Sang (Jo Han Cheol), is closely related to the team. The chemistry of the players harmonized in a friendly atmosphere makes people look forward to their stories being drawn in the main broadcast of '493km For You'.

In this regard, the production team of '493km For You' said, "The eleven actors who gathered for the poster shoot showed perfect teamwork. We look forward to the teamwork of the players, both inside and outside the drama, and please look forward to the broadcast”

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama '493km For You' is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, April 20th.

ALSO READ: Flower of Evil’s Moon Chae Won cast in a new romance drama based on hit Hollywood film ‘About Time’?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.