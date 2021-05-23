4th gen Kpop group ATEEZ keeps climbing higher; Makes history on Immortal Songs show

The eight-member boy group ATEEZ appeared on the PSY special episode of ‘Immortal Songs’. Read to know more!

Emerging as rookie Kings and now an extremely tough K-Pop group to beat, ATEEZ has released spectacular songs since their debut in 2018. Fans and netizens alike have often drawn parallels between ATEEZ and the super popular boy band BTS, stating how groups of small companies are making it big with their immense talent. ATEEZ’s company, KQ Entertainment, was established in 2016 and the members debuted in 2018.

Among the many records ATEEZ breaks, charts it tops and the praises they get, they’ve achieved another medal that shines bright, just like their relentless passion. The most recent episode of the show ‘Immortal Songs’ was a PSY special episode, as the hit Gangnam Style singer celebrates his 20th anniversary in the industry this year. In the latest episode, ATEEZ surprised fans and critics alike with their strong performance and ended up winning! The group made history as they’re the only fourth generation K-Pop group to do so and also the fastest one ever to win it three times!

Watch their power-packed performance here:

Their performance was so thrilling that even PSY was seen smiling wide, nodding and grooving to it. Even though other artists’ performances were great, PSY gave ATEEZ a standing ovation after their performance ended while saying, “All of my junior artists do their best, but ATEEZ’s specialty is that they work hard and do well. In my personal opinion, I think they’re the next-generation K-Pop leaders.” The boys looked completely star struck and in awe as the legend PSY himself gave them the trophies!

mc: i heard that psy has always been giving ateez high praise

psy: all of my juniors do their best, but i think the fact that ateez works hard and also does a good job is a distinct feature

psy: from my personal judgement, i think ateez is the next generation @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/hWTirrScBk — celine (@sandorokis) May 22, 2021

에이티즈 불명 1부 최종 우승 pic.twitter.com/8Usay2Egib — 미로틱 (@M_SAN99) May 22, 2021

This wasn’t the first time an iconic singer praised them. Back in 2020, another legendary K-Pop idol, Rain, praised the group after their performance on the same show. He said, “I think the superstar of the next generation will be ATEEZ” He went on to give the reasoning behind this too. Take a look below.

bringing this back when ateez was on immortal songs and rain said to ateez,

"I think the superstar of the next generation will be Ateez, thats what I thought. As a performer myself, i think they have the gaze of the biggest superstars."#ATEEZ #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/RKuNdXTvmP — (@ateezjpeg) May 22, 2021

The show ‘Immortal Songs’ is a weekly Korean music show where different K-Pop groups or soloists compete with each other to perform a reinterpreted version of a song. The episodes generally have a broad theme or an iconic singer concept. ATEEZ’s third win makes them the only male K-Pop group and also the fastest K-Pop artist to win three trophies, tied only with the popular girl group, MAMAMOO.

Congratulations to the ever-hard working boys!

