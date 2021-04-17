4th gen leaders TXT make their American talk show debut with an intricate performance of We Lost The Summer

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) owned the stage at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

K-Pop quintet TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has recently grown prominent in the American music market. The boy group greeted their American fans through their local talk show stage. Though having already made their debut on American television, this marked their very first appearance on a talk show.

On April 16 ET, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also called Ellen, unveiled the boys' off-stage performance of We Lost The Summer, a B-side song from their third mini album Minisode1 : Blue Hour released in October of 2020.

The song is the story of teenagers facing a world that has completely changed due to the pandemic. With a barren school as their stage, the boys presented a dynamic yet delicate performance. TXT very beautifully expressed the anxiety and confusion faced by teenagers as their daily routine has disappeared. The actions of trying to reach out to each other but failing and wanting to hold on to their friends for comfort yet being unable to do so evoked sympathy.

In the behind-the-scenes video released, TXT expressed their happiness of being able to show off their talent on a stage like Ellen’s. They took pride in being able to share this stage and experience with all the members.

Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE’s boy group TXT had debuted at No. 1 on several of Billboard's latest charts of that time. After a week of their debut, they topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists’ chart. TXT has therefore positioned itself as a Representative of 4th generation K-Pop idols. The group has recently entered Billboard 200 with their first full-length Japanese album Still Dreaming.

