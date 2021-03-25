4th Gen powerhouse VERIVERY is taking over the world one chart at a time

VERIVERY is the newest force to be reckoned with in the world of K-Pop and here's why you should stan!

The 4th generation of K-Pop is powerful, to say the least, and the world is finally realizing its incredible potential. One of the most significant K-Pop groups of this generation, VERIVERY has once again proven their mettle with their latest comeback. On releasing their single, ‘SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 1: HALL]’ on March 2nd, the group peaked at No.1 on the World Digital Song Sales Chart and at No.44 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, all in the first week. This is impressive not only as the measure of their global influence and popularity but also because such a feat has always been quite unattainable to begin with, especially considering the intense competition that K-Pop contests with on such an all-inclusive chart. Moreover, besides internationally, the competition in the realm of K-Pop itself is more intense than ever before. In the midst of it all, VERIVERY is solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with, bringing refreshing charm and a renewed sense of storytelling with their music and performance alike.

Having topped the Billboard chart with their former title track, ‘G.B.T.B,’ or 'Go Beyond The Barrier' from their mini-album, ‘FACE US,’ currently, they are artists debuting at No.1 on the Billboard charts with two albums in a row. What adds to their appeal is perhaps the fact that the group brings together the best of all worlds. From the classic feel and authenticity of K-Pop to the universally resonant messages embodied in the music, VERIVERY knows exactly what they're doing.

Besides cementing their position on the Billboard chart, their latest release 'Get Away' has also topped the iTunes K-pop charts in seven different countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Canada, Belgium, and India. It is clear, therefore, that VERIVERY has a stronghold in India as well, with millions of fans supporting their every move. In addition, the song has also made its place among the Top10 on the Pop charts in Canada and Belgium. VERIVERY is taking over the global music stage with formidable speed and strength, showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Keep up or you'll be missing out on the biggest rising stars of this generation.

