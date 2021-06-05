4th Gen super group OMEGA X finally announces debut date, reveals first set of teasers & more

OMEGA X has finally unveiled their highly anticipated debut date!

One of the most highly anticipated and rightfully hyped K-Pop debut of 2021 has officially announced the D-Day. OMEGA X, made up of 11 members, Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan who had previously debuted with groups that are now inactive or disbanded (ENOi, 1THE9, Seven O'Clock, Spectrum), with some members also having appeared on musical competition reality shows such as Produce 101, The Unit, Under 19, MixNine and SuperStar K7, has revealed their debut date which has been the hottest topic of discussion among K-Pop fans for a very long time now. OMEGA X will debut on June 30, 2021 at 6 PM KST with their first mini-album, "VAMOS".

Before this announcement, the OMEGA X members familiarised and inevitably endeared themselves to fans through their pre-debut Youtube reality show Loading One More Chan X wh chronicles the days of the members leading up to the debut, from moving into a shared house, playing games, taking lessons, practicing, and really getting to know each other.

Now, with the official debut date out, two teasers/concept photos were also released amplifying the anticipation for this grand debut. Pinkvilla had the incredible opportunity to interview these incredible powerhouses of talent and all we can say is, you're going to want to hold your breath because you've never seen anything like this before. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates on the upcoming exclusive interview and more!

You can see the teasers below:

Are you excited for Omega X's debut because we sure are! Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Spire Entertainment

Share your comment ×