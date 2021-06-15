EXCLUSIVE: 4th Gen's hottest, OMEGA X, open up about their first impressions of each other, debut & more

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, OMEGA X opened about their hopes and aspirations for their upcoming highly anticipated debut, the group's dynamic, and more!

One of the hottest, most highly-anticipated debuts of 2021 is almost here. OMEGA X, a supergroup composed of 11 incredibly talented artists, Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan is all set for their grand debut on June 30, 2021 at 6PM KST. In what was one of the most endearing ways of familiarising themselves with newer fans and reconnecting with older ones, OMEGA X launched their very own Youtube reality show titled 'Loading One More Chan X' ahead of debut, which gave us a beautiful and much-needed glimpse into the individuals behind the artists as they came closer to fans and to each other as a group. The raw, unfiltered emotions that the members were able to show through the course of 9 brilliantly curated episodes, made it that much more exciting for fans to wait for them to debut as fully-fledged artists in their own right. Now, finally the time has come and we couldn't be more ready and hyped for 'VAMOS'.

As the clock ticks down to the D-Day, Pinkvilla's Ishani Sarkar had the amazing honour of interviewing the future leaders of the 4th generation of K-Pop and what followed was an unbelievably enriching conversation about the group's hopes and aspirations, some fun exclusive behind the scenes episodes, the members' first impressions of one another and more! Keep reading until the very end for a special message OMEGA X had for their lovely fans all over the world!

First of all, congratulations on the success of Loading One More Chan X which is perhaps the coolest countdown to a group’s debut that we have ever seen. What is something you’re most excited about showing with your debut?

Sebin: For me, Being a part of Omega X is a very special experience in my life and I want to debut soon! The thing I’m most looking forward to is to show everyone how cool and unconventional our stage performance is, and to see their reactions.

Loading One More Chan X shows how you have been spending the last few days leading up to your debut. Can you tell us about some behind the scenes moments that we don’t get to see on the show?

Hangyeom: There was a time when the members pulled a prank on me. Hwichan acted as though he was in a bad mood. So I fed him food and thought about how to make him feel better while filming. When I found out he was acting, I felt so betrayed that for three days I told him, “I didn’t know you would do that to me.”

What has been your favourite moment from Loading One More Chan X so far and why?

Yechan: I was the happiest when we had a barbeque and sang in the shared house. It was a sweet break from our busy schedules.

In Level 9, the final episode of Loading One More Chan X, you shared your vulnerable emotions with each other and read some beautiful messages left by your fans. The episode really endeared you even more to fans. Do you think it also helped you become even closer to each other as a team?

Hyuk: We were watching the video on screen together when the group pictures rolled out at the end. Looking at those photos, I welled up for no reason and my heart felt so warm. That’s when I realized I’m really happy to have met these people. They’re so precious to me.

All of you have debuted as artists already or have appeared on survival reality shows. What do you think will be different about your debut as OMEGA X?

Xen: I won’t feel as nervous as I did my first time on stage. But I personally feel pressured that I should show everyone I’ve improved.

As a group, OMEGA X is always in unbelievable sync. What was your impression of each other when you came together as a team for the first time?

Jaehan: Before meeting the members I was concerned, but the worry went away in a day. Seeing as the members were passionate and hard working, I thought I could be happy making music with them. And I want to deliver our positive vibes to our fans.

Sebin: When I joined Omega X, even before meeting the members, I thought to myself we’ll be good friends and take care of one another. So my first impression was great. The members were all so nice and talented, which was amazing.

Junghoon: When we first saw everyone, they were all so good looking and talented that I got excited at the thought of performing on stage with them.

Kevin: They seemed so passionate, courageous, unstoppable. We trusted and looked after one another, which made me feel so passionate about the group and the debut.

Hangyeom: I thought they were all handsome and cool. Some members seemed shy, and I couldn’t wait to get to know them all.

Hyuk: When we met for the first time, I saw that members approached the shy ones and helped them feel comfortable. I thought our members were all so nice and good and that I’d been worried for nothing.

Jaehyun: Everyone was so nice and we bonded right away from the first meeting, so I thought we’d get along well.

Taedong: When we first met, the members weren’t awkward and they helped me feel comfortable with jokes and funny comments. When we practiced, they were so tireless that I was struck by their professionalism.

Yechan: When I first saw the hyungs, they were easygoing and funny and I loved it.

How did you come up with the name and the logo of the group? Did all of you like it from the beginning?

Hangyeom: As soon as I heard the group name, it reminded me of Omega-3 I took this morning. The O.X logo was so pretty at first sight, I wanted it made as a throw pillow so that I can hug it.

Yechan: Like the other hyungs, I thought the fat X in the logo was cute.

If you had to name one thing about yourself and one thing about the person to your right that makes you and them unique, what would it be and why?

Jaehyun: One thing that makes me unique is probably my inner sexiness. The member to my right is Hangyeom hyung. I think what makes him unique is that he has a strong manly side and he’s also really cute.

Taedong: People have told me I have pretty eyes, so they make me unique. To my right is Xen. Xen is very charming, but I find his voice the most charming. He has such a pretty voice that others can’t replicate.

Even before your debut, you’re receiving unconditional love and support from fans. I’m not sure if you know this but when asked how OMEGA X makes them feel, your fans replied with the words “home”, “confident” and “alive”, going as far as to call you their “happy pills”. How does it feel to have such an incredible fandom that is so positively influenced by you?

Jaehan: First of all, we are very happy and honored that we can positively influence our fans. We’re feeling the same positive emotions that our fans are feeling. We exist only because you guys exist. For us, our fans are our emotions. They make us feel happy, cheerful, sad, all sorts of emotions, and that makes us feel alive. We thank our fans so much.

Fans couldn’t be more excited about this new start of your musical career and are ready to give it their all for OMEGA X to only walk on a flowery road from now on. How does this level of expectation and anticipation make you feel?

Jaehyun: I am very grateful for the expectations and interest. I feel strongly motivated to put on a great performance and meet up to the expectations.

Can you give us any clues about what the concept of your debut is going to be like?

Junghoon: As we shared a little bit in our reality show “One More ChanX,” there are a lot of hip-hop elements, and you’ll notice that we’re experienced for a rookie group.

Your debut trailer is intensely energetic and we’re already hyped up more than you can imagine. How did you all decide on the song that you’re going to debut with?

Hangyeom: We wanted something powerful, sexy, moving, exciting, with hip-hop elements, and something that would show our concept clearly. We were very grateful when our agency reflected our opinions on the title track. Omega X and Spire Fighting!!!♡♡

Can you take us through the process of creating your first song as OMEGA X?

Hwichan: Since there are 11 members, initially I thought it would take a lot of time to prepare the album, but it didn't take long at all.

The choreography in your debut trailer is one of the most powerful ones we’ve seen in a very long time. It is the perfect glimpse into the overwhelming potential of your debut. Did you actively participate in the choreography? If so, how easy or difficult was it to reach the final form that we see today?

Junghoon: We Dem Boyz dance crew choreographed the group trailer. We choreographed the personal trailers ourselves. Experienced members actively helped the inexperienced members in writing choreography.

Do each of you have any personal goals for your debut that you’d like to achieve?

Jaehan: My goal is to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Sebin: My goal is to grow bigger and higher. I’d love to receive the Rookie of the Year award, since it’s a once in a lifetime award.

Junghoon: My short-term goal is to win first place on a music show, and then I want to receive the Rookie of the Year award.

Kevin: I hope we can grow into a talented team that respects one another. I hope that our team name will bring joy to a lot of people. I hope other boy groups would get competitive with us every time we make a comeback. If we could make a lot of people happy, I’d love to be a part of that.

Hangyeom: I want to show the fans our stage performance as soon as possible, and fulfill my dream of receiving the Rookie of the Year award.

Hyuk: It goes without saying but I want to rank number one on music charts and music shows. Another goal that I’ve had ever since I was a trainee is that I’d love other trainees to cover our dance moves.

Jaehyun: There are so many goals I want to achieve, but one of them is to be able to be with the fans for a long time.

Taedong: Initial goal is the Rookie of the Year award. More broadly speaking, I hope people of all ages around the world will recognize and respect us one day.

Yechan: I want to become the best performer in the world.

Xen: I want to become a positive influence in many ways.

Can each of you name the member who is your go-to person whenever you’re feeling nervous or anxious?

Sebin: I don’t have anyone in particular. When I feel nervous or anxious, I lean on or hug the members. I do that to our youngest Yechan, Junghoon, Hangyeom or Hwichan a lot.

You’re gaining a strong popularity on Tiktok and fans really can’t get enough. Do you come up with the ideas for your Tiktok videos yourself?

Hangyeom: We exchange ideas and film them as if we’re filming music videos. We’re also studying camera movements and video editing. Recently we filmed BTS’s “Butter.” It was 2 hours of pure fun.

Do each of you have anything that you want to do before or after your epic debut?

Taedong: As our last thing together before debut, I want to go on a weekend getaway with the members for a night or two. After debut, I want to take my family out to a nice restaurant.

Finally, do you have anything you want to say to your fans all over the world and especially in India who love and adore you endlessly?

Yechan: Hello, our fans from India!! We’re very thankful for your support! Though it’s a hard time because of the pandemic, we promise that we’ll be there and give you the best stage you’ve ever seen! Until then, take care. We love you!

Finally, here's a special message OMEGA X has for fans all over the world who are patiently yet excitedly waiting for their debut:

Credits :Spire Entertainment

