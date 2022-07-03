5 Best K-Dramas of 2022 so far: ‘Thirty Nine’, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ and more

2022 has seen an influx of amazing dramas and we have only reached the first half of the year! From zombie to rom-coms, we have seen some groundbreaking dramas that have left an imprint in our hearts so let’s see a few that are absolutely amazing, so here’s our list:-

Can’t have a list of best 2022 K-Dramas and not include this masterpiece! A drama that didn’t have much potential from initial look but the storyline and the characters itself have left such an impression on the viewers as it was so unique. A sports drama, that too about fencing and characters that go against the usual tropes- of course it was loved so much domestically as wel as globally. The story is set in 1998, where Na Hee-do (Kim Tae Ri) is a member of the school fencing team at Seonjung Girls' High School, but due to the IMF crisis, the team is disbanded. To continue pursuing her passion, she transfers to Taeyang High School and later manages to become a member of the National Fencing Team. Baek Yi Jin’s (Nam Joo Hyuk) family goes from ‘riches to rags’ and are separated due to the financial crisis. He is forced to take up several part-time jobs and later becomes a sports reporter. In the present day, Kim Min Chae (Choi Myung Bin), Na Hee-do's daughter, quits ballet and ‘runs away’ to her grandma's house. During her stay, she comes across her mother's diary, which the story is then told through.

A zombie drama is overdone but ‘All of Us are Dead’ takes it to a new level with the gore, complicated storyline and the beautifully created characters. All of them are students and behave so, which adds softness to the otherwise gorey drama. The drama is placed after a failed science experiment,where a local high school is overrun with zombies, and the trapped students struggle to survive. With no food or water, and communication cut-off by the government, they must use equipment around the school to protect themselves in the midst of a battleground or they will become part of the infected.

An underrated slice of life drama, ‘Thirty Nine’ always found a way to make the viewers cry and laugh with them. A story of three friends that tackles through many obstacles as they near their forties. Seon Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun made us wish to have a friendship as deep and chaotic as theirs. The love, trust and understanding between them brough viewers to tears at every given moment.

Another underrated drama, ‘Juvenile Justice’ is a deep and dark drama that shows us the ugly and brutal side of juveniles as well as their backstory but it doesn’t allow us to sympathise with them as it also shows that the justice system is in place to teach these young ones a proper lesson before they decide to follow the same path as adults. Kim Hye Soo did an amazing job, as usual, as she slowly unravels her character’s true intentions and story throughout the drama.

The series is about the romantic love story of top star Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae) sharing a love-hate relationship with Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), the PR team leader of his management agency Starforce Entertainment. This drama brought back Lee Sung Kyung’s chaotic comedy style and we are here for it! Her chemistry with Kim Young Dae was sizzling and a sight to see! The secondary cast shined just as much as they did and it is definitely one of the best dramas that shows a new side of the entertainment industry that the common public don’t have much knowledge of.

Which is your favourite drama so far? Let us know in the comments below.