5 best K-Dramas of 2013 to add to your list feat ‘The Heirs’, ‘My Love From The Star’ and more

‘The Heirs’ depicts the friendships, rivalries and love lives of young, rich heirs led by Kim Tan ( Lee Min Ho ) and a girl named Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye). Unlike the others, Cha Eun Sang is considered ordinary and comes from a poor background. 18-year-old Cha Eun Sang lives with her mother who is mute. Meanwhile, Kim Tan is not your typical high school student, but a handsome and wealthy Korean heir to a large conglomeration. While in the States, he meets Cha Eun Sang, who went there to look for her sister. Despite being engaged to Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji Won), a fellow heiress, Kim Tan, soon falls in love with Eun-sang. When Kim Tan returns to Korea, his former best friend turned enemy Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin) begins picking on Eun Sang to irritate Tan. Tension ensues when Young Do also falls in love with Eun Sang, and Kim Tan is forced to choose between his responsibility of pursuing the family business or love.

2. My Love From The Star (if you are in for a fantasy romance drama)

Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) is an alien who landed on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty. He saves a girl named Seo Yi Hwa from falling off a cliff and misses his return trip to his home planet and is stranded on Earth for the next four centuries. He has a near-perfect human appearance, enhanced physical abilities involving his vision, hearing and speed, and a cynical, jaded view of human beings. Min Joon never ages and is forced to take on a new identity every ten years; he has worked as a doctor, an astronomer, a lawyer, and a banker, and is now working as a college professor. Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun) is a famous Hallyu actor who attained stardom as a schoolchild; her haughty demeanor has earned derision in the entertainment industry and on social media. With only three months left before Min Joon's long-awaited departure to his planet of origin, Song Yi suddenly becomes his next-door neighbor in the condominium where he lives. Slowly, Min Joon finds himself entangled in Song Yi's crazy and unpredictable situations, saving her multiple times using his special powers and eventually acting as her manager due to his vast legal knowledge. He finds out that she at a young age resembles Yi Hwa, with whom he fell in love with 400 years earlier. Min Joon and Song Yi eventually fall in love.

3. Reply 1994 (if you want a heartwarming slice of life drama)

Set in 1994, six university students from various provincial areas of South Korea (Jeolla Province, Chungcheong Province and Gyeongsang Province) live together at a boarding house in Sinchon, Seoul, which is run by a couple with a daughter named Sung Na Jung (Go Ara). Like its predecessor, ‘Reply 1997’, the series follows a nonlinear storytelling where it shifts between the past in 1994 and the present in 2013, making the viewers guess who will become Na-jung's husband among the male characters. The series follows the historically and culturally significant events that happened in the country in 1994 and the years that followed, including the emergence of seminal K-Pop group Seo Taiji and Boys, the Sampoong Department Store collapse and the birth of the Korean Basketball League. The names of the boys are revealed later, to avoid spoilers. They're mostly just referred to by their nicknames listed below.

4. Good Doctor (if you want to watch a great medical drama)

Park Si On (Joo Won) is a savant on the autism spectrum who was sent to a specialized care center as a child, where he was discovered to have a genius-level memory and keen spatial skills. He eventually enters the field of pediatric surgery as a resident, where he is given six months to prove himself capable. However, due to his atypical mental and emotional condition, Si On faces conflict from his peers and patients, who view him as childlike and unreliable. Most critical is the hotheaded surgeon Kim Do Han (Joo Sang Wook). Do Han was requested by the young surgeon's mentor, Choi Woo Seok (Chun Ho Jin), who is also a director of the hospital, to guide him but is unwilling to do so, as he labels him a soulless robot of a doctor who can only rely heavily on his photographic memory instead of feeling what the patient needs. Despite help from understanding and fair colleagues like Cha Yoon Seo (Moon Chaewon) and Han Jin Wook (Kim Young Kwang), the hospital is a fierce and competitive world, and the challenges Si On faces become only greater when he falls in love with Yoon Seo, a fellow doctor at the hospital.

5. Empress Ki (if you are ready for a rollercoaster-like historical drama)

Genghis Khan built an empire that spanned vast regions in East Asia and East Europe. And there was one woman who held immense power in the Yuan Dynasty, which Genghis Khan founded, for 37 years. She was neither of Mongol descent nor from the Han Chinese. She came from Goryeo, a small kingdom in the Far East. She was taken to Mongol against her will as a Gungnyeo (palace women) but somehow overcame her lowly status to become the last empress in another land. Her name was Empress Ki. The series revolves around Ki Seungnyang, a Goryeo-born woman who ascends to power despite the restrictions of the era's class system, and later marries Toghon Temür (emperor of the Yuan dynasty) (Ji Chang Wook) to become a Yuan empress, instead of her first love, Wang Yu. It managed to highlight the deep love the Emperor embedded in Lady Ki and depicts her loves and political ambitions.

