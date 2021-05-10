5 best Korean variety shows on OTT platforms that’ll make you go ROFL

There’s no denying that Korean Variety shows give us FEELS. Adrenaline rush, happiness, giddy, all emotions rocket throughout the body when we watch celebrities make fun of themselves, of others, and even betray each other for a nominal prize! Even though most of the Korean variety shows have been airing for years, they still make sure things remain fresh and interesting for their viewers.

Featuring scores of K-Drama superstars and Idols, these have become a staple for millions of fans around the world. Showcasing the fun and natural side of our beloved stars in a non-work environment, makes us feel like we’re much closer to them. Here, we are going to talk about some of the best Korean Variety shows you can binge on various OTT platforms and laugh your heart out!

Knowing Brothers - Netflix/Viki

Alternatively titled as ‘Men On A Mission’ and ‘Ask Us Anything’, this show is legendary for its moments. Set up as a faux classroom, the show revolves around the guests putting on uniforms and playing games. Witty banter, ridiculous statements, hilarious activities are just some of the things that bring out the charm in this show. Featuring a variety of segments like ‘Entrance Application’, ‘Three No’s (No Concept, No Basis, No Script)’ and ’99 Seconds Teamwork Competition’, this show is a must-watch to capture more moments with your favourite stars.

Running Man - Viu

Essentially the crème de la crème of Korean Variety shows, Running Man has been running for more than a decade. The show’s theme features guests participating in multiple missions in outside settings, all the while juggling with trivia, Q&A from fans, and much more. Usually, the key mission involves guests racing each other, which needs to be watched to be believed. The moments created are just so hilarious and so ‘feel-good’, that it's probably the best show for anyone who’s into Korean culture and content.

The Return of Superman - Viu/Viki

Perhaps the quirkiest show on this list, The Return of Superman definitely showcases a unique element in show business. This variety show revolves around celebrity dads taking care of the children for 48 hours at home, while their wives get to enjoy some time off to relax. Having the cameras placed in various concealed locations around the celebrity’s actual homes feels like a great insight into their actual lives. Sometimes, celebrity friends drop by too, and the shenanigans that ensue, are amazing. Focusing on one celebrity for a set of episodes, a lot of intricate details are shown to the audience.

2 Days & 1 Night - Viu

A fabulous show all around, here the viewers take a virtual trip with some famous stars. The show revolves around the cast members going on a variety of trips throughout South Korea, travelling, having the local cuisine, and more. During the episodes, the members play various games to win awards, like getting the most popular local food and avoiding punishments like getting wet or surviving on a low amount of money. Coupling up multiple loves of fans, like travelling and infatuation with stars, 2 Days & 1 Night is certainly a great show to keep near the top of your list.

Law of the Jungle - Viu

Finishing off strong, Law of the Jungle plays off an intriguing interest insidiously inherent in everyone. Every TV viewer around the world loves the survival theme, to make it out in unforgiving environments with basic stuff and wits. And what better to propel it even further, than your favourite stars muddling around in competitions for awards like fruits and baths. Over the years, this show has seen a cast that has more stars than the Milky Way. Honestly, it’s an amazing show through and through.

Which one of these is your favourite variety show? Let us know in the comments below!

Share your comment ×