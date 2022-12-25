5 Best Shows of Kim Min Kyu: Because This Is My First Life, Snowdrop, Business Proposal and more

Kim Min Kyu is receiving a lot of attention in 2022 and we say about time! The actor began his acting career in 2013 and has since taken on supporting roles in multiple popular K-dramas. His second lead characters have incited praise for his acting and his visuals. This year seemed to be the one for him as Kim Min Kyu saw a lot of fans added to his fandom thanks to his role in ‘ Business Proposal ’. He is set to lead ‘Holy Idol’ or ‘Sacred Idol’, an upcoming K-drama. Today, on his 28th birthday, we take a look at some of his past roles that have made a mark on us.

The show was led by Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min as two adults sharing a house in a contract-based marriage. Kim Min Kyu’s character was that of a suspicious boy who hits on Jung So Min’s Yoon Ji Ho but to no avail. He owns a swanky bike and is often suspected by Lee Min Ki’s Nam Se Hee of ulterior motives. A fellow worker at the cafe his role is that of making Yoon Ji Ho realise her love for her roommate and house owner Nam Se Hee. Kim Min Kyu was greatly adored for his puppy-like visuals and his direct connection to a pet puppy on the show. His fluffy hair and dimpled smile surely made the fans fall for him.

Backstreet Rookie

As Kang Ji Wook, he is a young star who is also a friend of Kim Yoo Jung’s Jung Saet Byul. With a bright future ahead of him, he finds interest in spending time with his childhood friend. Over time, he makes Ji Chang Wook’s Choi Dae Hyun jealous of his presence, prompting the other two to get closer to each other. Throughout the show, he is a good friend to Saet Byul and received love for his second lead appearance.

Snowdrop

The K-drama that changed the tides for Kim Min Kyu. While ‘Snowdrop’ was in the headlines for multiple reasons, the fans never stopped talking about this snobby, strict and unfavourable but handsome character, Joo Gyeok Chan. He was a North Korean spy alongside Jung Hae In’s character who takes over the women’s dormitory where BLACPINK’s Jisoo’s Eun Yeong Ro resides. He is opposed to the idea of Jung Hae In’s Lim Soo Ho leading the mission as he finds him lacking in multiple places. Very akin to violence he takes to hitting and screaming while handling the tasks assigned to him. While many praised the actor, they also noticed his fit physique and his charming visuals and thus began the rise of his fame.

Business Proposal

Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop led this office romance story to become one of the most successful releases of the year. However, the person who benefitted the most from his participation in the K-drama has to be actor Kim Min Kyu who played Cha Sung Hoon, the chief secretary of Kang Tae Moo, the CEO. His friendship with Ahn Hyo Seop’s character, a flourishing love line with Seol In Ah and the background arc were enough to give him his shot at stardom, however one scene further acted as the catalyst and surprised everyone. Kim Min Kyu’s kiss scene where an ad-lib of him taking off his glasses went viral saw the actor become the talk of the town. Since then, his character has been adored for its dialogues, and even the bromance with Kang Tae Moo.

Holy Idol

Also called ‘Sacred Idol’, Kim Min Kyu will join Go Bo Gyeol, Lee Jang Woo, Tak Jae Hun, and Ye Ji Won in the idol-fantasy drama where he will possess the body of a K-pop star and learn to live his new life. The show is expected to premiere in the first half of 2023 however the actor is reported to be enlisting before the broadcast to fulfil his mandatory military service. It is sure to become one of the most talked about characters played by Kim Min Kyu.