5 Boyfriend looks of Cha Eun Woo that we would love to get our hands on!

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has been raking in the likes especially since his role of Suho in the webtoon-turned-drama True Beauty. Here’s our pick of his best fashion outfits!

For many fans, Cha Eun Woo was the perfect choice for True Beauty’s Suho. Dashing visuals, perfect height, incredible hairstyle, superb body figure - that’s Cha Eun Woo. Anyone can trust him on pulling amazing outfits too. The idol’s dramas usually have him playing a chocolate boy-ish role, he hasn’t really played a serious, intense role yet.

Which is great for us! It gives us the many boyfriend looks we’d desire and make the apple of our eyes! (Even instill a better sense of fashion for the men in our life too.) Without further ado, let’s jump right in! We’ll focus on My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty.

Layers. Layers. Layers.

We can’t emphasize this enough! In order to unlock the perfect boyfriend look, layers are the only weapon that can take you to the next level. From long overcoats to a denim jacket, just make sure your color combinations stay intact and you’re good to go! Another tip: Always roll up the sleeves of your jackets or shirts - it adds the extra oomph factor to your personality. Oh, especially if it’s a leather jacket!

Oversized T Shirts, Sweaters or Hoodies.

Sweater paws and oversized clothes add a mysterious yet cute touch to a style. Pair it up with a side sling or a backpack and a black watch, and you’re good to go! Some think oversized clothes don’t look cool, but it all depends on how you wear them and the right accessory! It shows off a different style than just high waisted jeans and a tee.

Stripes and Textures are your new BFFs.

Let go of the simple one-colored T-shirts. Make stripes, textures and checks your friends! Tuck the shirts in high-waist jeans so that your waistline is apparent. Let the T Shirt be free from the tucking. As a jacket or a T Shirt or a hoodie - as long as you pair a striped layer with a single complimentary colored outfit. You’re good to go!

To get the boyfriend look like Cha Eun Woo’s characters, these are three very simple rules to remember!

Which Cha Eun Woo character style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Cha Eun Woo Instagram

