5 BTS Halsey moments that gave us friendship goals for life

We love the friendship Bangtan members and Halsey share with each other. Take a look at our top 5 moments that give us friendship goals for life.

Very few artists are lucky to have real friends in showbiz and it is no secret that BTS members and American singer Halsey belong to that lucky category. BTS members first met Halsey at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, when she gifted them a box of churros to wish them good luck for their first performance at the Billboard Music Awards, and since then have maintained a close friendship with one another, sending each other presents on important occasions and being fans of each other's music. We take a look at some of our favourite Bangtan-Halsey moments that gave us friendship goals.

1. When BTS and Halsey hung out at HYBE's office in Seoul

We have been friends for almost 2 years! I am so lucky to know them and they inspire me so much.your boys are A+ https://t.co/wsnKKLen1n — h (@halsey) August 7, 2018

BTS and Halsey had become close friends by this time and when Halsey visited Seoul as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour, she made a brief stopover at HYBE's office to meet the boys. BTS members gifted her custom made chocolates and J-Hope even danced for her.

2. Halsey reveals her BTS bias

Halsey gushed about her meeting with BTS and revealed that her favourite BTS member is BTS' leader and rapper RM. She also revealed that she calls RM 'Joon'. Now that's super sweet, isn't it?

3. Boy With Luv

After being friends for years, BTS and Halsey announced that they will be collaborating on BTS' new title track, Boy With Luv. The collab worked wonders, cementing their friendship even further. That's not all, they took centre-stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where BTS also won the Best Pop-Duo award. Halsey even surprised them at their concert in Paris.

4. Suga's Interlude

Halsey dropped the tracklist for her album, Manic and ARMY were surprised to know that Suga is featuring on the album as well. Halsey revealed that she never imaged she would collaborate with Suga, but she is thoroughly impressed with his talent and work ethic. Suga's Interlude is magic!

5. Halsey defending BTS and ARMY

Halsey has defended BTS and ARMY on several occasions. She spoke in BTS' defence when the septet were denied their rightful nomination at the Grammy Awards back in the year 2020. In the Zach Sang Show, she heaped praises on BTS and ARMY and called out critics who take undue advantage of the group's popularity and fan-following. We stan a Queen!

We love BTS' friendship with Halsey and want to see more collaborations between them in the future.

