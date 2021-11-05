5 characters that showcase the versatility of Han Ji Min featuring One Spring Night and more

Han Ji Min, born November 5, 1982, is a South Korean actress. After minor roles in ‘All In’ and ‘Dae Jang Geum’, Han Ji Min had her breakout role in revenge series ‘Resurrection’ in 2005. This was followed by leading roles in period dramas ‘Capital Scandal’ and ‘Yi San’, contemporary dramas ‘Cain and Abel’ and ‘Padam Padam’, romantic dramas ‘Rooftop Prince’, ‘Familiar Wife’, and ‘The Light in Your Eyes’, as well as drama film ‘Miss Baek’. Here are the 5 characters that showed off the skillfulness of Han Ji Min:-

Lee Jung In (One Spring Night)

Lee Jung In (Han Ji Min) decides to prioritize happiness in her life. She works as a librarian. Her longtime boyfriend is Kwon Gi Seok (Kim Joon Han). He has impressive credentials like a good job as a department head at a bank, wealthy family, handsome and smart. Lee Jeong-In meets Yu Ji Ho (Jung Hae In). He is a pharmacist and a single dad. They fall in love. Han Ji Min as the indecisive yet soft Lee Jung In adds to the already sweet storyline. The push and pull that she experiences with Jung Hae In can be seen even through her expressions.

Seo Woo Jin (Familiar Wife)

Cha Joo Hyuk (Ji Sung) works at a bank and has been married to Seo Woo Jin (Han Ji Min) for five years. When a strange incident happens one day, Joo Hyuk makes a decision that impacts his life and those around him in unexpected ways. Suddenly, the life he had with Woo Jin and his best friend, Yoon Joong Hoo (Jang Seung Jo) are gone and he is leading a very different life. Han Ji Min plays a married woman who tries her best to balance between career and family life. She has been married to Joo Hyuk for five years and during those years she developed anger issues, easily got agitated with her husband's simple mistakes. She managed to bring the two characters so much versatility that it left the viewers speechless. The emotions, gestures, etc were on point.

Kim Hye Ja (The Light in Your Eyes)

In order to save her father from an accident, 26-years-old Kim Hye Ja (Han Ji Min) uses a mysterious watch to rewind time in an attempt to prevent the accident, but fails. Desperate, she ends up rewinding the watch too many times and accidently aging herself, becoming a 70-years-old (Kim Hye Ja). Confused and oblivious as to how she ended up like this, she sets on a journey to put everything back on track. Along the way, she encounters her family and friends who now do not recognize her, including Lee Joon Ha (Nam Joo Hyuk), a young man she loved, who yearns for her while struggling with his life. When 70-years-old Kim Hye Ja and the young Lee Joon Ha come together to form an unlikely bond, a devastating and life-turning truth is revealed, the crux of all the time she lost.

Jang Ha Na (Hyde, Jekyll, Me)

Gu Seo Jin (Hyun Bin) is a third-generation chaebol who runs the theme park Wonderland. He seemingly has everything — looks, brains, and fortune. But a traumatic incident in his childhood resulted in Seo Jin having a split personality — one is a cold, ruthless man, while the other is the polar opposite, someone kind and gentle. Because of this, he vows never to date or marry. Seo Jin wants to get rid of the circus show at WonderLand due to low ticket sales and high overhead costs, but he butts heads with circus master Jang Ha Na (Han Ji Min). Ha Na insists on saving the failing circus and dreams of revamping it back to its former glory. She soon finds herself falling for both of Seo Jin's personalities.

Josée (Josée)

A small city on the outskirts of Seoul. Young Seok (Nam Joo Hyuk), a university student nearing graduation, comes across a woman in the street who has fallen from her wheelchair and helps her back home. She ends up feeding him a simple meal and he develops a vague curiosity for this woman who introduces herself as ‘Josée’ (Han Ji Min) . From this time on Young Seok occasionally stops by Josée's house, receiving free meals and getting to know this woman who reads a lot, has a comprehensive knowledge of whiskey and tells him stories, which he's not sure are true. Gradually, they come to share an unforgettable love. The movie is focusing on how Josée who 'trapped' in her house finally met Young-Seok and then experiencing something new in her life. Han Ji Min’s overflowing emotions will make you cry!

With these roles and much more, Han Ji Min has made her mark in the industry and with roles in new series like ‘Yonder’, we are glad to see her on screen soon! Happy birthday to one of the most versatile and decorated actresses, Han Ji Min!

ALSO READ: MAIN POSTER: Netflix’s Hellbound sees all hell break loose in first main poster

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the roles played by Han Ji Min? Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.