5 Fan favourite BTS songs that are banned for broadcast in South Korea; What made them inappropriate?

These BTS songs are banned for broadcast for some of the most far-fetched reasons we can imagine!

BTS is the biggest musical act in the world not only for their appeal as idols or even the incredible strength of their fandom but for their music, first and foremost. BTS was one of the first idol groups to unabashedly tackle sensitive issues of mental health which wasn't common among idols at the time of their debut. Their music has always been revolutionary in a sense and continues to bring positivity, hope, and strength to millions around the world, regardless of any variables. However, did you know that some songs by BTS were actually banned from being broadcast on television in South Korea? For various reasons, ranging from explicit lyrics to violation of traffic rules, these BTS songs were apparently not safe for TV. You'll be surprised to know that some of ARMY's favourite BTS songs of all time fall under this banned list.

Converse High

The classic story of youthful love is banned from being broadcasted on South Korean television owing to the mention of the brand names "Converse", "Alexandr McQueen" and "Chanel F". As this is not allowed to be aired on national TV, this song has been banned from broadcast.

Cypher Part 3: Killer

Easily one of the most loved cyphers from BTS, Part 3, is banned from broadcast in South Korea. The reason behind this is the use of inappropriate expressions and once again, the use of brand names. However, it continues to be one of the most popular cypher tracks from BTS, both in South Korea and worldwide.

Intro: Nevermind

This one might be obvious for those who know the lyrics, regardless of whether they speak Korean or not. The song is banned from television in South Korea because of the lyrics, which say. "I don't give a sh*t, I don't give a f**k". Clearly, BTS wasn't making music to please the masses and the authorities but for their fans and all that mattered was that they got the message across.

Dope

Dope is one of those songs that inevitably makes any non-fan into an ARMY. However, this song too, is banned from being broadcast in South Korea because of its "vulgar" lyrics, although fans, both Korean and international, have unanimously deemed this judgment to be silly.

Pied Piper

This song is one of the most clever songs in BTS' discography, both lyrically and sonically and fans can't help but love it despite the obvious diss. However, this song was banned from television because it mentioned the names of some apps such as V App and Twitter.

Which song on this list surprised you the most? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

Share your comment ×