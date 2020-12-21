5 fashion trends BLACKPINK can’t get enough of; Here’s what to cop from the pop group’s coveted closet

We are collating a collection of all the trends that superhit band BLACKPINK is loving this season, scroll down to see the full list.

Winter lovers, rejoice because the weather is finally changing! Mornings and evenings are getting colder, trees are turning orange, and days are getting shorter, AKA it’s the perfect time to get your first PSL and start thinking about your fall wardrobe updates. While it’s not necessary for you to get hundreds of new pieces of clothes — or maybe yes, you do you — it’s always fun to get some new items for the season in order to play around and come up with different looks depending on your mood and the weather. This season, there are tons of new fashion trends out there, and BLACKPINK, of course, always ready to experiment with all of them. While we see many different styles and choices, many of them feel especially attracted to the same brands or styles; from hats to shirts, coats, and shoes, here are a few trends and items the group are obsessed with at the moment!

Chunky sneakers: Any outfit gets an upgrade when paired with chunky sneakers, am I right? At this point, every single idol has shown their special love for a brand in particular and worn them with every type of outfit, but at the end of the day, you need to find the ones that match your style the best! You can find them in many colours and shapes, at all prices, and for all ages and sizes.

Balloon jackets: Move over long-line puffer jackets, it’s time for the cropped and mid-rise puffers to take the crown. While calf-long down jackets are still very much a staple for every idol, this year we’ve seen way more short or mid-length, oversized ones, and we’ll definitely keep on seeing more as the season approaches. Color-block, simple one-shade, printed, and in different fabrics, this is the jacket you wanna keep by your side all winter long.

Tie-dye everything: The tie-dye had a huge comeback this summer, and it’s gonna continue its reign during winter. From shirts to sweaters, hoodies and even pants, the K-pop industry just can’t get enough of this psychedelic ’60s print.

Bucket hats: Once again, not a new trend, but one that we’ll see stronger than ever this season. Gone are the days when bucket hats were only meant for a fishing day. Now you can find them in every colour, fabric, and style you can imagine. Idols have found the way to add them to their outfits for every occasion, and we’re sure we’ll keep on seeing even more during the following months.

Out-of-norm blazers: Blazers are an absolute must this season, and idols have found the way to take the basic black blazer out of its comfort zone. Little details can turn traditional into avant-garde: special buttons, different fabrics, embroidery, logos, prints, you name it. A simple, basic outfit can take a totally different direction when a fun blazer is added on top!

