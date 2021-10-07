5 Genre defining Kdrama OSTs that have set the tone ft. Goblin, Boys Over Flowers & more

Music is an integral part of any series and K-dramas are no different. OSTs add to the beauty of any intense scene further enhancing it. We have compiled 5 of our favourite K-drama OSTs that have become an establishing mark for their respective shows, so much so that just one line of them takes you back to the moment you first heard it in an episode.

‘Goblin’ aka ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’: ‘Beautiful’

“It’s a beautiful life” says Kim Shin as he falls in love for the first time. Crush has been crowned as the OST King for tracks like these that have established sensational fame right from the get-go. Of course, some would argue that ‘Stay With Me’ is a more perfect fit, but we stand on our bias to this one as it perfectly captures all the moments Ji Eun Tak makes the undying Goblin fall for her.

‘While You Were Sleeping’: ‘It’s You’

This is the only fully English track on our list. Henry mesmerises with his soft tone in this one. Heartwarming and exciting at the same time, working on predominantly piano beats, it beholds the tragic but true moments between the lead characters. Lee Jong Suk and Bae Suzy walking towards each other in light snow, nothing could have been better!

‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’: ‘Something’

As Cha Eun Woo and Im Soo Hyang begin their little ‘something’, the track plays in rhythm with their innocent love. Through stolen glances and unspoken words, the two take the first steps towards their wholesome relationship that transcends any inhibitions.

‘Descendants of the Sun’: ‘Everytime’

While the fans of ‘You Are My Everything’ and ‘Always’ will have a telltale of their own, ‘Everytime’ has control over us with its cheery nature. Chen and Punch pack a powerful number as they play with the fluttering feelings of someone falling in love. Song-Song couple take this one out of the park with their heartfelt acting.

‘Boys Over Flowers’: ‘Stand By Me’

Yes, we saved the best for the last. SHINee came together to release this classic song that has become a staple for reminiscing about the old times. Young Lee Minho and his snarky nature towards Koo Hye Sun? Check. Joyful tone? Check. Lyrics that describe all of our thoughts while looking at F4? Check. This one obviously had to be on our list!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: October 2021: Here are 10 binge worthy Kdramas premiering in the upcoming month

What is your favourite OST among these? Let us know below.