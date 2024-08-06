5 global K-pop collabs we wish would come true: BTS' Jungkook and Ariana Grande, Harry Styles with IU and more

K-pop collaboration with international artists is every fan's dream come true. In the past, K-pop fans have been blessed with various such collaborations and watching one's favorite K-pop artists with another global superstar is just the perfect combination. Charlie Puth and Jungkook's Left and Right, Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's Ice Cream and many such collaborations have proven to be instant hits among listeners. Here are 5 global collaborations we wish come true.

Jungkook and Ariana Grande

Jungkook has participated with various international artists like Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, Latto and many more. Ariana Grande and Jungkook are a combination we would like to see. Both the artists have amazing vocals and a stage presence which sets them apart. Additionally, Jungkook and Ariana Grande have a sense of pop music which inevitably makes their music chart.

With Ariana Grande joining the fan engagement site Weverse, this dream might soon come true for fans.

IU and Harry Styles

Both IU and Harry Styles have very distinct music styles and it would be interesting to see what a collaboration between this duo would sound like. Harry Styles is known for his hits like Watermelon Sugar and As It Was. IU has impressed with her tracks like Eight and Love wins all. A stage shared by them would definitely be a sight to behold.

J-Hope and Tinashe

J- Hope has very openly expressed his appreciation for Tinashe. Recently during an interview, the All Hands on Deck singer very enthusiastically said that she was open to a collaboration with BTS. Tinashe also expressed her love for BTS and said it would be great to have her and the group together on stage.

J-Hope and Tinashe are also brilliant dancers so one can only anticipate the kind of performance they would put out on stage.

Day6 and Ed Sheeran

Day6 is a self producing band know for their melodious tracks. Both Day6 and Ed Sheeran are known for their amazing music and live performances. Ed Sheeran has portrayed the emotion of love very brilliantly and Day6 has also often created music about love. A love song by Ed Sheeran and Day6 would definitely be a banger.

BIBI and Troye Sivan

BIBI has a rebellious side to her which is adored by her fans. Her music in some ways is similar to Troy Sivan's in the sense that they often discuss risque topics. Also, both artists have released catchy music over the years. A collaboration song between Troy Sivan and BIBI would promise and definate instant hit.

