5 hilarious moments from Oscar Winner Youn Yuh Jung's winning speech

South Korean actress Youn Yuh Jung becomes the first Korean woman and second Asian actress to win the coveted Oscars' trophy. The 93rd Academy Awards was held on April 25 (local time) at Los Angeles Union Station and Dolby Theater. Minari was nominated for six awards at the Academy awards including a highly-anticipated nomination in the Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh Jung. The other nominations in the category include Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father, and Amanda Seyfried for Mank. Youn Yuh Jung clinched the coveted trophy and continued her tradition of doling out hilarious and witty award speeches. Read on to find out her Ms FunnyBones moments' from her winning speech.

1. Nice to meet you, Brad Pitt

Youn Yuh Jung's very first words were not directed towards her film or cast, but towards Brad Pitt, who presented her the award! Youn Yuh Jung expressed child-like excitement on finally meeting Brad Pitt, despite his attachment to Minari. For those unversed, actor Brad Pitt was the executive producer of Minari. Youn Yuh Jung expressed that it was an honour to meet him.

2. She finally forgives!

Youn Yuh Jung is so elated on winning her first Oscar, that she has generously decided to forgive everyone who mispronounces her name. She also offered to tutor everyone to say her name correctly, giving us a spontaneous live tutorial, much to everyone's laugh. Youn Yuh Jung is thy name!

3. She followed the typical speech template

She proceeded to follow the typical winning speech mandate of award shows! She began by thanking the Academy members who voted for her and her Minari family - Steven, Isaac, Ye Ri, Noel, Alan. Most importantly, she thanked the captain of the Minari ship, Director Lee Issac Chung.

4. When she didn't forget to shade American hospitality

It wasn't just the British who were at receiving end of Youn yuh Jung's sarcastic and wry sense of humour. At the BAFTA awards, she thanked the 'Snobbish British' people for giving her an award, and here she took a brief jab at the Oscars saying 'It's American hospitality for a Korean actor.' We stan a queen!

5. The perfect Omma to her boys

Youn Yuh Jung isn't just savage with the awards, but her own children too. She thanked her two boys who make her go out and work, and thanked them for the push because that resulted in her winning the award, finally!

You can watch Youn Yuh Jung's complete speech below:

