Get to know the Korean rock band who's ruling the charts: DAY6.

The pioneers that popularised bands in K-Pop, DAY6 is a South Korean rock band under JYP Entertainment. The 5 piece band was created masterfully, bringing together 5 amazing artists who were simply even better together. The current line-up of members includes Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. Originally, Day6 was a six-member band but one of the members, Junhyeok, left the group owing to personal reasons which many fans thought were because he violated JYP’s dating ban. However, Day6 were able to overcome the change in member line-up and emerged even strong than ever before. Currently, a sub-unit of DAY6, called Even of Day is promoting their latest EP and will be holding an online concert soon.

Here are 5 interesting facts about DAY6 that you might not have known:

DAY6’s Jae actually had a youtube channel called JaeSix where he conducted street interviews and vlogged about his friends and hobbies. He has since changed his channel name to eaJ where he uploads music for his solo career now. Young K was actually going to be a part of an idol group but JYP decided to put him in a band. Dowoon became a drummer to overcome his shyness and social anxiety. GOT7’s Jinyoung is Wonpil’s closest idol friend. Sungjin was going to be a counsellor if not a musician.

