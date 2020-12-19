5 Interesting facts about GOT7’s Jackson aka Jackson Wang from China

Jackson Wang is one of the most significant artists of this generation. Here are 5 facts about him that you might not have known.

Jackson Wang is one of the most significant K-Pop idols and soloists of this generation. Jackson was born in Kowloon Tong, British Hong Kong on 28 March 1994, and grew up in Sha Tin District, New Territories. His father, Wang Ruiji, is a former member of China's national fencing team and an Asian Games gold medalist. His mother, Sophia Chow, is a former acrobatics gymnast from Shanghai. His maternal grandfather, Zhou Yongchang, was a pioneer of ultrasound diagnostic medicine of mainland China. Safe to say therefore, that Jackson comes from a prominent background.

Here are 5 interesting facts about Jackson Wang that all true fans should know:

Under the expert guidance of his father and master coaches, Jackson started fencing at the age of ten. Jackson is best friends with BTS’ RM and would love to work with him one day. Jackson’s first screen name used to be J-Flawless. He was a part of a parody project group called Big Byung created by Jeong Hyeong-don and Defconn. The members included Jackson (GOT7), Sungjae (BTOB) with N and Hyuk (VIXX). Jackson can speak Korean, English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Japanese and French.

