5 things every fan should know about one of the hardest working and most popular soloists of our generation, IU.

IU is one of the most successful and highly critically acclaimed soloists of our generation. Her vocal power is off the charts and she’s undisputedly one of the hardest working female soloists in the K-Pop industry. IU alone can sell out the same stadiums as some of the biggest K-Pop groups but despite all the success, she’s as humble as can be.

IU is signed with Kakao M (formerly LOEN Entertainment) where she started out as a trainee in 2007 and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her album Lost and Found. However, her debut wasn’t too successful. Although her next albums, Growing Up and IU...IM, brought her mainstream popularity and success, it was after the release of Good Day that she achieved national stardom. "Good Day" went on to chart for five consecutive weeks at the top position of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, years after its release, it was ranked number one on Billboard magazine's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s.

Here are 5 interesting facts about IU that you might not know:

IU auditioned for JYP Entertainment because she was a g.o.d fangirl but got rejected. Later on, when Park Jin Young, the CEO of JYP Entertainment found out that IU did not pass her JYP audition, he immediately wanted to fire whoever made the call. To thank G-Dragon for featuring on her song Palette, IU bought him a refrigerator full of soju bottles! IU’s ideal type is Taeyang from BIGBANG. During the time when IU was working on Good Day, she heard a faint whisper in her sleep saying “I love you” and felt blowing on her ears. She was so taken aback by the experience that she immediately moved out of the dorms and back home. IU rose from extreme adversities where she and her brother would go without meals some days so she makes sure to donate generously to charity whenever she can.

Credits :Youtube

