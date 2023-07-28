5 items from BLACKPINK's Lisa's vacation style diary that are unsurprisingly effortless and glamorous

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has undoubtedly been leading a whirlwind of life lately, engaging in numerous ventures that showcase her versatility and talent. From mesmerizing audiences with high-end jewelry to rocking a casual outfit on a lazy day, the 26-year-old rapper has been an unwavering fashion inspiration. While her fashion choices have been constantly evolving, let us decode some of her most recent vacation outfits from Paris.

An oversized shirt

Oversized shirts have been trending for quite some time now. Not only are they effortlessly cool but super comfortable too. However, knowing how to properly style them can be a task. To give you the perfect way of styling an oversized shirt, Lisa has recently shared an Instagram post. In the post, she was wearing a blue oversized shirt paired with white trousers. She layered it with a grey jacket, white and yellow sneakers, and a cap to complete the look.

A summer dress

With each Instagram update, Lisa's sartorial choices for various occasions have been on point, particularly showcasing her mastery of summer fashion. Let's take a moment to appreciate the times when her sugary sweet visuals left us utterly captivated in those cute summer dresses. In her recent post, she was seen wearing a black and white dotted summer dress with a high side slit. She combined this girly dress with an oversized white jacket to match her tomboy personality. While keeping her jewelry and makeup to the minimal, she captured.

A basic tee

Over the years, we've witnessed Lisa donning basic tops, pants, and a range of effortlessly cool looks that perfectly complement her dynamic personality. This time again she sported a plain pink tee and paired it with black trousers to complete the look. Shining in the sunshine with her bare face she rocked the 'time for breakfast' look.

A Crop top

A crop top is a must-have in everyone's closet and it can instantly elevate your everyday boring look. In Lisa's recent post, she garnered a black basic crop top with a dual-tone printed skirt. To tie up the whole look together she layered with a white oversized jacket, basic sandals, a blue tote bag, and a cap. Accessorizing with a dainty chain, she passed the' picnic by the Eiffel Tower' vibe.

A Jacket

Jackets are a statement piece in Lisa’s outfits. Just like any other occasion, Lisa was again spotted in a black satin jacket. This was from the time when she went to attend Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris. While meeting the artist, Lisa was seen wearing white jeans, a stylish crop top, and a black satin bomber jacket. If you are looking for a late-night comfortable look, this is it.

While Lisa is renowned for her glitzy and edgy on-stage ensembles, her recent Paris getaway revealed a more understated and minimalistic wardrobe. Which item would you like to steal from her closet? Let us know by taking the poll below.

