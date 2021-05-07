5 K Drama pairings we want to see reunited onscreen, feat Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye

These are pairings we have loved on-screen and would love to see them together again! Read on to find out our top 5 picks we want reuniting on-screen.

Every time we watch a K-drama and a pairing on-screen, we believe they are this generation's most eternal on-screen pair and nobody can come close to the magic they can create on-screen together. But that only lasts until we watch our next drama and pretty much feel the same for the new pair. K-drama on-screen pairings are beautiful, magical and make us believe in true love and if fan-fiction and edits are to go by, these actors have the best on-screen chemistry. We pick our top 5 favourite screen pairings, we want reunited on-screen.

1. Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye

Lee Min Ho is one actor who hasn't worked with the same actress again, but if he was to break this rule, we root for his and Park Shin Hye's pairing again. The two Hallyu stars worked together in The Heirs and it has been a long time. It would be nice to see Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye in a nice modern love story, wouldn't it?

2. Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young

The 'Park-Park' pair of a handsome boss and his pretty secretary is stuff fanfictions are made of! However, Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young set the screen on fire with their electrifying chemistry, so much so that fans were convinced that they are dating for real! Their respective agencies had to step in to clarify these dating rumours! What's Wrong With Secretary Kim part 2? Yes, please!

3. Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun

The handsome alien boyfriend and his stunning diva girlfriend pairing worked wonders for the actors and the industry! Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun's chemistry was off the charts in My Love from the Star and fans loved them together, we hope they are reunited for a K-drama soon.

4. Lee Joon Gi and IU

It is no secret that Lee Joon Gi and IU shared delicate chemistry in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, but what is surprising is the camaraderie the two actors share off-screen! IU counts Lee Joon Gi as one of her closest friends in the business and it would be nice to see them paired opposite each other on-screen in lighter roles perhaps.

5. Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik

Another 'Park-Park' couple or should we say the 'Min-Min' pair we love is Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young. Their on-screen equation was so cute and adorable in Strong Woman Bong Soon that fans were convinced that the actors should get married for real. Well, at this point we wouldn't mind a season 2 of Strong Woman Bong Soon!

Which on-screen pair do you want reunited on the screen? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch the dramas? You can watch on Viki, iQIYI, Viu, YouTube, Netflix or other OTT platforms.

