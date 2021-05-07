5 K drama pairings we would love to see on screen, feat Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo

We are back with the second edition of 5 fresh K-drama pairings we would love to see next. Read on to find out.

The rising popularity of K-dramas has allowed K-drama creators to explore pairings, they wouldn't otherwise. Over the past couple of years, we have seen brand new pairings we wouldn't otherwise see in a K-drama! Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young in True Beauty, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin in Vincenzo and some more that are confirmed to work in the future like Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong in Office Blind Date and Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in The Seashore Village Chachacha! We take a look at 5 fresh K-drama pairings we would love to see on our screen next.

1. Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo

Lee Min Ho has confessed that Song Hye Kyo is his celebrity crush on several occasions, and it is only fair that we get to see these gorgeous Hallyu stars on screen together. Both of them are beautiful actors with a tremendous fan-following and it would be nice to see them in a nice mature love story!

2. Hwang In Yeop and Moon Ga Young

Their brief pairing in True Beauty was enough to ignite the screen on fire! Fans were heartbroken to see the Han Seo Jun and Lim Ju Gyeong ship drown in True Beauty, but there is a way to compensate for this, by giving them a love story of their own on-screen.

3. Hyun Bin and Shin Min Ah

Wouldn't it be interesting to see the talented, dimpled actors paired opposite each other in a drama? While they have endorsed brands together in the past and are known to be good friends, A legal-crime thriller seems like the perfect plot to debut the charming duo on-screen together!

4. Lee Jong Suk and Jeon Yeo Bin

Fresh from the stupendous success of Vincenzo, it can be safely assumed that Jeon Yeo Bin is the most sought-after actress in Korea right now! While she shared a terrific on-screen pairing with Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo, it would be exciting to watch her opposite another Hallyu star, Lee Jong Suk!

5. Kim Soo Hyun and Park Shin Hye

Did you know Park Shin Hye was initially offered the female lead in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, but due to unfortunate circumstances, the Sisyphus: The Myth actress had to pass on the role! Kim Soo Hyun and Park Shin Hye's on-screen pairing would be a treat to watch whenever it happens, and we are manifesting for it to happen soon!

