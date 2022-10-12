5 K-Dramas to watch if you loved the Kim Go Eun, Wi Ha Joon starrer drama ‘Little Women’

Now that the 12 episode drama ‘ Little Women ’ has come to an end, we feel empty already so here are some recommendations to watch something similar or to see your favourite actors:-

‘Eve’ tells the story of a chaebol family ₩2 trillion divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation, of which, at the center of the lawsuit is Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji), the daughter of the chaebol family. Lee Ra El is a 28-year-old who is the daughter of a genius scientist. Thirteen years prior, her happy family life was shattered by her father's death. She therefore began to seek and plan revenge for 13 years, starting by targeting Kang Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun), one of the main culprits who orchestrated the death of her father. Unexpectedly, she slowly fell in love with Yoon Gyeom and thus became torn between her desire for revenge and her feelings for Yoon Gyeom. The drama itself catches your attention from the first minute and carries several heavy plots that keep you gripped till the end.

2. If you want to see Wi Ha Joon in a romance drama- Romance is a Bonus Book

The drama follows Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk) is a genius writer and the youngest chief editor ever at his publishing company. He is smart and handsome. He is also even tempered at work, but he has a warm heart and a reasonable personality. Kang Dan Yi (Lee Na Young) used to be a popular copywriter, but she is not anymore. She is now broke and unemployed. Even though she tries to find a job, due to her impressive career and excellent educational background, she is unable to find a new job. Finally, Kang Dan Yi gets a job at a publishing company by lying about her background. Cha Eun Ho is the chief editor at that publishing company. They begin to develop romantic feelings for each other. Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of Ji Seo Joon, a freelance book designer the publishing company is looking to hire, who also happened to cross paths with Kang Dan Yi and later develops feelings for her. He and Cha Eun Ho have a turbulent relationship related to the conspiracy behind famous author Kang Byeong Jun's retirement and their feelings for Kang Dan Yi.

3. If you want to see Kim Go Eun in a fantasy drama- The King: Eternal Monarch

The drama follows Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), a modern-day Emperor of the Kingdom of Korea, attempts to cross the barrier into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom's stead. He comes across detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), whom he recognizes from an identity card he obtained during the turning point of his childhood: his father's assassination. Lee Gon's half-uncle, Lee Lim, who assassinated the previous king, Lee Ho (Lee Gon's father), is in hiding and assembling armies whilst traversing back and forth between the two parallel worlds. Kim Go Eun has a stronger character in this drama and she is just as adorable.

4. If you like three strong female leads- Search: WWW

The drama follows Bae Ta Mi (Im Soo Jung) who works as a director for a big web portal company. She is in her late 30's and is quite competitive. With her competitiveness, Bae Ta Mi enjoys success. The methods she uses to win has her wondering if she is doing the right thing with her life. Has she sacrificed too much of her personal life for success? Lee Da Hee takes on the role of Cha Hyun who is the social director of Barro (Unicon's rival company). She seems tough from outside, but has a very warm and kind heart. She is a former Jujitsu player and is very good at Jiu Jitsu. Her only goal is to become super rich so that she can pay for medical expenses after beating anyone she feels like. She falls for Seol Ji Hwan. Jun Hyun Jin is Song Ga Kyung, the director of Unicon. She was once on good terms with Ta Mi. She is also a senior in school to Cha Hyun. Initially she was from a conglomerate family. Her family used to own a battery business. She married Oh Jin Woo for business reasons and it is solely a contractual marriage. But her family went bankrupt, leading her to become a puppet of her mother-in-law. She dated Han Min Gyu for a while.

5. If you love Nam Ji Hyun’s acting skills- Suspicious Partner

The series is about Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang Wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer. They find out how deeply connected they are by their past. A forgetful killer can be a dangerous thing. Noh Ji Wook is a prosecutor who changes jobs to become a private attorney due to circumstances. Eun Bong Hee is a prosecutor trainee under Ji Wook while he was a prosecutor. Attorney Ji Eun Hyuk (Choi Tae Joon) is a longtime family friend of Ji Wook who betrayed Ji Wook by cheating with Ji Wook's ex-girlfriend. Here, Nam Ji Hyun has a more upbeat and innocent character but she is also strong and sweet!

ALSO READ: Gong Hyo Jin shares sweet pic ahead of wedding with Kevin Oh; Agency confirms marriage

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which drama are you adding to the list? Let us know in the comments below.