5 K-pop idol workout routines to stay fit; From BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s pilates to 2NE1’s Dara’s fasted cardio

K-pop has taken the world by storm with its infectious music, amazing dance choreography, and visually attractive idols. However, apart from music, this industry has been leaving much impact in the world of fashion, beauty, and fitness, influencing trends and whatnot. Today, let’s take a look at how K-pop idols maintain their slander yet strong physique. Here are 5 workout routines by some popular K-pop stars that you must follow for a healthy and fit body.

5 K-pop workout routines to elevate your fitness regime

1. BLACKPINK’s Rose’s pilates

Pilates is the fitness world’s newest obsession, and so is BLACKPINK’s Rose’s. She is known for her naturally slim-built body. However, the K-pop idol put extra work into maintaining it while also building her strength and mobility. Aside from her dance rehearsals, she is often seen taking pilates classes and workshops. In the BLACKPINK HOUSE show, she shared her abs routine and how she achieves that 24-inch waist using pilates machines. The GONE singer also focuses on healthy food intake to maintain a balanced diet.

Have a glimpse at Rose’a pilates routine here:

2. 2NE1’s Dara’s fasted cardio

2NE1 recently went back to the stage for their Welcome Back world tour. Fans were eagerly awaiting their reunion and the members didn’t disappoint. In particular, the crowd was stunned to witness Dara’s (also known as Sandra Park) energy and fitness, which she has been able to maintain even at the age of 39. So what’s her secret? It’s a workout routine called fasted cardio. It basically entails engaging in aerobic exercise on an empty stomach. This intense routine call helps one improve their heart health, lose weight, increase endurance and stamina, improve mental well-being, reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, and not to mention, achieve Dara’s enviable 11-shaped abs.

That being said, it is important to remember that this workout routine is not recommended for everybody. It is advisable to consult with professionals before attempting fasted cardio.

3. aespa’s Karina’s flying yoga

Yoga and Pilates are two things loved by female K-pop idols, mostly because they help them maintain mobility and flexibility for difficult choreographies. aespa’s leader Karina chooses flying yoga as part of her fitness regime. It is a kind of exercise where one attempts various movements while hanging from a hammock in the air. For dancers, this is the perfect workout as it helps build muscle strength while also improving posture and balance. In addition, it also helps reduce around 300 kcal per hour as it is a quite high-intensity workout.

4. TWICE’s Momo’s planks

On JTBC’s game show IDOL ROOM, TWICE’s main dancer Momo demonstrated how she maintains her well-defined six packs. Instead of the traditional low plank, she adds a dynamic twist. Her technique is known as twist plank or hip-dip plank. This type of plank contains fluid motions that effectively target the abs and oblique by engaging the core muscles.

Apart from a sculpted mid-section, this twist plank is also helpful for improving posture and reducing back pain, aiding in injury prevention, and enhancing balance and stability.

Learn from Momo how to do twist plank here:

5. LE SSERAFIM’s viral workout routine

The dynamic K-pop group LE SSERAFIM is known for its energetic choreographies, which require maximum stamina, balance, strength, and mobility. So how do the members achieve perfection?

The girl group spilled the tea themselves and became a viral sensation known as the LE SSERAFIM workout. They revealed that during their trainee days, at every practice session, they would do 100 jumping jacks followed by 4 sets of 25 burpees, 2 sets of 10 jump squats, a plank crawl for their song FEARLESS, 2 sets of plank up and down, 2 sets of plank twists, and 2 sets of 25 crutches.

This is a perfect routine for those who don't have a lot of time for workouts and for those who want to do a full-body exercise.

So which of these workout routines you are gonna start tomorrow?