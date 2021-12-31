5 KDramas of 2021 that you can binge watch featuring Squid Game, Nevertheless, and more

December 31, while also being the day most of us scramble to tick off our pending resolutions for the year, also happens to be No Interruptions Day. Now, while it is supposed to refer to interruptions in the form of distractions preventing us from focusing on our tasks, we figured it might not be a bad idea to present you with a list of some quality shows that are just so good that you can’t help but binge-watch them. Of course, no interruptions are allowed!

For K-drama enthusiasts, or just those who appreciate good television, 2021 had a lot to offer. This is a list of some binge-worthy shows, perfect for your next cosy day (or maybe a weekend) in!

1. Squid Game

It goes without saying, this list would be incomplete without Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Squid Game. Released worldwide in September, it quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series and amassed a whopping 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first four weeks from launch. Squid Game is a survival drama, revolving around a contest where 456 participants, all in deep financial debt, play a series of children’s games to aim to win a prize of 45.6 billion KRW.

The catch? The games are deadly and the rule is simple: either you win, or you are eliminated, permanently.

2. Nevertheless,

This JTBC drama, based on a popular webtoon of the same name, was quite unusual as far as K-dramas of the romance genre go. Nevertheless, breaks away from wholesome tropes we know and love, and instead offers a mature take on relationships. The show doesn’t shy away from realistic fears and apprehensions, and has exceptionally good OSTs to boot.

3. Hospital Playlist (Season 2)

An absolute pleasure to watch, Season 2 of Hospital Playlist brought back the five best friends and surgeons we know and love. Hospital Playlist follows five surgeons at Yulje Hospital, who happen to be best friends from their days in medical school. Not just these five, but every side character has a storyline with its trials and tribulations, and each sees a satisfactory resolution.

This show is the epitome of warmth and cosiness and is the perfect coalescence of delightful music, friendship, and wholesomeness.

4. Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki as a member of the mafia, joined by the delightful Jeon Yeo Bin as a lawyer? Consider me sold! With Song Joong Ki in the titular role, Vincenzo follows the actor as he is joined by Jeon Yeo Bin to bring down an evil corporation headed by Ok Taecyeon. The show is punctuated by moments that cannot help but make you laugh, while also balancing a more serious storyline.

5. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

If there was ever a show that took all the mushy K-drama tropes that we’re familiar with and turned them into a massive ball of soft warmth in all the best ways possible, it was this one. Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah came together in a fresh pairing, both flashing their adorable, matching dimples and making us swoon over and over. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is pure sunshine and is certain to make you smile.