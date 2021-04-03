5 Kdramas airing in April that you need to look out for; Which one will you be watching?

With April comes a whole host of new K-Dramas!

April is all set to bring with it a whole new range of incredible K-Dramas from varied genres and fans could not be any more excited. 2021 is looking up so far in terms of both the quantity and quality of K-Dramas and it is set to compete against some of the golden years of K-Drama. So far we've been blessed with Song Joong Ki and Lee Seung Gi's small screen comebacks with Vincenzo and Mouse as well as Lee Min Ki and Nana in Oh My LadyLord. While Ji Soo did cause a big enough stir for River Where The Moon Rises to have possibly dropped in ratings, Na In Woo's brilliant charm took the show up another notch. At the same time, The Penthouse season 2 just ended with the highest ever ratings in television history, breaking its own record and Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun's Beyond Evil is seeing a steady rise in ratings too. As such, it is natural to wonder, what's next?

Here are 5 K-Dramas airing in April that you need to look out for!

Taxi Driver

Starring Lee Je Hoon and Esom, this drama is about a not-so-subtle taxi service, whose functions extend way beyond just taking people places. This taxi service enacts revenge on their "customer's" behalf when they themselves are unable to. The fact that Lee Je Hoon stars in this drama is enough to raise expectations for the thriller quotient as the actor is known especially for such genres, considering the overwhelming success of Time To Hunt. It will be interesting to see how Esom and Lee Je Hoon complement each other in this novel narrative. Taxi Driver is set to air on and from April 9, 2021.

Sell Your Haunted House

It seems like K-Dramas this month ar all about unique businesses because Sell Your Haunted House is about one strange woman with psychic abilities who runs a real estate agency, known for cleansing out spirits from properties infested with the same. Fantasy and supernatural horror to comedy and romance, this drama will have it all. Starring Jang Nara and idol actor CNBLUE's Yonghwa, this drama will definitely be worth watching. Sell Your Haunted House premieres on April 14, 2021.

Law School

Kim Bum returns to the small screen after the smash hit Tale of The Nine-Tailed with JTBC's legal thriller, Law School. If you liked Vincenzo, Law School will be right up your alley. Reply 1988 actress Ryu Hye Young will also be making her comeback with this drama. Besides this, a stellar cast of veteran actors will be joining our leads, including Oscar-winning Parasite actress Lee Jung Eun and Kim Myung Min. Law School also premieres on April 14, 2021.

Undercover

Ji Jin Hee reunites with Kim Hyun Joo on this mystery crime thriller where one man with a deep secret identity is married to the Head of the Senior Civil Servant Corruption Investigations Unit. A cat and mouse chase is expected to ensue as these characters navigate the complexities of love, relationships, and ethical responsibilities. Undercover premieres on April 23, 2021.

Dark Hole

Dark Hole has been one of the most anticipated dramas of 2021 in general and it is finally here! Starring Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Ok Bin, Dark Hole is a survival-themed thriller where humans in a quaint old town have mysteriously transformed into monsters from inhaling a strange black smoke from a sinkhole. OCN is known for some of the best fantasy/supernatural thrillers and Dark Hole is already garnering attention from fans worldwide. Dark Hole premieres on April 24, 2021.

