5 Korean dramas couples with the most adorable height difference that will make your hearts flutter

Ever dream of having a much taller significant other? Live out your fantasy with these 5 K-Dramas with the most striking height differences between the couples.

Part of the reason why Korean dramas have reached the popularity that they enjoy today is because of the lovely and mostly unattainable romances they portray. They're hopeful and optimistic, bringing love and laughter around, and naturally, therefore, millions of viewers are attracted to the same. One such type of romance they display is that between a couple with a considerably large height difference. It brings out the protective nature of one and the adorable one of another, making the drama a blush-fest. If you're looking for K-Dramas to realise your dream of having a height difference with your significant other, here are 5 that you should definitely check out!

Devilish Joy

When it comes to height difference, this couple has everyone else beat. Song Ha Yoon plays Ju Gi Ppeum and Choi Jin Hyuk plays Gong Ma Seong and when together, they make the cutest pair. Choi Jin Hyuk stands at a towering height of 6'1 or 186 cms and Song Ha Yoon at a petite 5'3 or 160 cms. However, every time he swoops her up into his arms is a swoon-worthy moment as she looks up at him with doe eyes and he looks down at her with adoration.

Radiant

Nam Joo Hyuk is known for his amazing physique and tall height. He was a model before turning to acting and ever since, he has been known for his charming height which adds another dimension of attractiveness to his characters. In Radiant, he plays Lee Joon Ha alongside Han Ji Min's Kim Hye Ja. Nam Joo Hyuk is 6'2 or 188 cms and Han Ji Min is 5'3 or 160 cms, making it a difference of 28 adorable cms between them. While Nam Joo Hyuk is tall compared to mostly all of his female leads, this couple in particular is especially endearing.

Clean With Passion For Now

This drama features perhaps the largest height difference for an on-screen couple. Starring Kim Yoo Jung at 5'3 and Yoon Kyun Sang at an exceptional 6'3, this couple is absolutely adorable. Not only are they different when it comes to height but also their personality. One is obsessed with cleanliness and the other, admittedly sloppy with a clear hygiene issue. Watch the drama now to find out how their romance unravels!

The Last Empress

Shin Sung Rok is known very well for being one of the tallest actors in the industry with also the dreamiest broad shoulders. When placed aside one of the most petite actresses, Jang Nara, this not-so-loving couple still makes our hearts flutter. After all, there's always a certain charm to someone who can't have the leading lady and even though he isn't exactly the doting type, there's enough tension between them for us to swoon. Shin Sung Rok is 6'2 whereas Jang Nara is 5'3 so expect a whole bunch of adorable side by side comparison scenes.

Abyss

Finally, the most beloved "height difference" couple on this list has to be Ahn Hyo Seop and Park Bo Young in Abyss. When a magical marble resurrects two young people in drastically different bodies than their original, the two end up confiding in each other even more than before and fall inevitably in love. Ahn Hyo Seop is 6'1 and Park Bo Young is 5'2. Their height difference is made central to their love story a number of times and every scene where they're together is unbelievably cute.

