The Korean film industry is now internationally celebrated for its unique storytelling and phenomenal plotlines. As LGBTQ+ projects gain traction, the Korean industry is not far behind in creating films showcasing stories, filled with emotion, struggle, and triumph that reflect the true essence of the community.

Here, we delve into five exceptional LGBTQ+ movies that capture the nuances of love in its many forms. From the lush landscapes of Korea to the poignant snowscapes of winter, these films are great examples of the universality of love.

1. The Handmaiden

Directed by Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden is an intricate tale of deception, love, and liberation. Set in 1930s Korea under Japanese colonial rule, the movie follows the story of a young Korean woman, Sook Hee, hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, Lady Hideko. As the story unfolds, the two women develop feelings for each other, transitioning into a passionate relationship, challenging the boundaries of their roles and society's expectations.

The movie stars Kim Tae Ri in the lead role, putting her on the map for her exceptional performance. Kim Min Hee portrays Lady Hideko alongside Ha Jung Woo, Cho Jin Woong, and more.

2. Heavy Snow

Heavy Snow starring Han So Hee and Han Hae In in the lead roles is directed by Yoon Soo-il. It tells the story of two high school girls, Soo Hyun and Ji Yoon, who meet during a winter trip. As they bond over shared experiences and dreams, their friendship blossoms into a tender romantic relationship.

Advertisement

The film delicately portrays the confusion and intensity of first love, set against the backdrop of a serene, snow-covered landscape. The movie captures the fleeting moments of adolescence and the bittersweet nature of young love, making it a relatable and touching narrative.

3. Moonlit Winter

Directed by Lim Dae Hyung, the movie stars Kim Hee Ae and Yuko Nakamura in the lead roles. The film follows Yoon Hee, a middle-aged woman who receives a letter from her past, rekindling memories of her first love, Jun. Encouraged by her daughter, Yoon Hee embarks on a journey to Hokkaido, Japan, in search of closure and perhaps a second chance at love.

4. In Between Seasons

In Between Seasons, directed by Lee Dong Eun, is a heartfelt drama that delves into the complexities of family, love, and acceptance. The film centers on the relationship between Mi Kyeong, played by Bae Jong Ok, and her son, Soo Hyun, portrayed by Ji Yoo Ho, who is in a secret relationship with his friend, Yong Joon, taken up by Lee Won Keun.

Advertisement

When Soo Hyun is involved in a car accident, the truth about his sexuality and relationship with Yong Joon surfaces, challenging Mi Kyeong's understanding and acceptance. The film's sensitive portrayal of familial bonds and the struggle for acceptance within one's own family highlights the emotional journey many LGBTQ+ individuals face.

5. Our Love Story

Directed by Lee Hyun Ju, Our Love Story follows Yoon Ju, an art student, who meets Ji Soo, a bartender, and the two women quickly fall in love. Their relationship evolves naturally, with moments of joy and conflict, mirroring the experiences of many couples. Starring Lee Sang Hee and Ryu Sun Young in the lead roles, the movie has received praise for its realistic portrayal of romance and the subtle yet powerful performances of its lead actresses.

ALSO READ: Celebrating Kim Tae Ri’s birthday: From con artist to savior, decoding her memorable role in Park Chan Wook’s The Handmaiden