5 lesser known facts about birthday boy Taeyong

July 1 is known as ‘Taeyong Day’ or simply, the birthday of NCT leader Lee Taeyong. He is a talented rapper, diligent leader and a hardworking idol. He is the centre of the group, it would be pretty hard to miss him during any NCT performance. He is also a part of Superm, a group made up of idols from different SM groups. We know how he is on stage and on camera, so let’s get to know him off stage as well. These are five lesser known facts about Taeyong that will make you fall in love with him even more!

1. Taeyong is known as the ‘mom’ of NCT. Being the leader, he does have responsibilities but fulfills them and goes beyond as well. He cooks, cleans, makes sure they are doing alright if any of the members are injured. During vlogs and holiday segments, Taeyong is always running around to take care of his members in every possible way.

2. Taeyong is a known cleanliness freak and has mild mysophobia (fear of germs) therefore is constantly seen cleaning up after his members or just generally enjoying his cleaning time. He even had a nickname amongst his fans during ‘SMRookies’- ’Taebreze’ as he was obsessed with Febreze at the time.

3. He has a cold persona on stage which some people misread as rude or arrogant. Being a lead rapper and dancer, he tends to have that look but his off stage persona is a complete 180 from him- which is more soft-hearted and sweet.

4. He’s the most forgetful member, he always loses things. Even though he takes care of the members, he tends to forget his own belongings all the time! His members actually carry some items for him while traveling, just to be on the safer side.

5. He is known to draw and create art pieces on his clothes as a fashion statement. He is considered a fashion forward member in the group.

