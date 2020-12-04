K-Pop idol, fashion icon, designer, entrepreneur, artist, art connoisseur, G-Dragon does it all. Born as Kwon Jiyong, G-Dragon rose to popularity as the leader of the mega-hit boy group BIGBANG under YG Entertainment. As one of the first mainstream hip hop groups in K-Pop or rather, the first hip-hop group to make it big, BIGBANG has been one of the forerunners for the success of the Hallyu wave worldwide.

His first solo album Heartbreaker and its title track of the same name, released in 2009, were commercially highly successful, becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time and earning him Album of the Year at the 2009 Mnet Asian Music Awards. It is not an exaggeration to say that G-Dragon had successfully become the single most famous idol in the world at the time. G-Dragon collaborated with fellow BigBang member T.O.P to release the album GD & TOP in 2010. There was no looking back anymore and GD is now still considered the most influential idol in the music and fashion/art world.

Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the idol of idols, G-Dragon:

1. G-Dragon has a whole forest under his name. As a gift from fans and Tree Plant, a citrus tree forest in Jeju Island was named Kwon Ji Yong Forest No. 1.

2. His name G-Dragon comes from his real name Ji Yong. G comes from the pronunciation of ‘Ji’ and Dragon is what Yong means in English.

3. G-Dragon has a personalised golden dragon mic for performances!

4. G-Dragon’s first TV appearance was on a kids’ TV show called BboBboBbo and he looked absolutely adorable as a child.

5. G-Dragon was originally a trainee at SM Entertainment for 5 years. He switched to YG when the CEO of YG Entertainment persuaded him personally, at the age of 12.

