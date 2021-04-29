5 moments from The King: Eternal Monarch’s bloopers that made us LOL

The behind-the-scenes of the show had us laughing as much as the show had us rooting for the lead couple. Check out some moments below!

Netflix’s romantic-fantasy show, The King: Eternal Monarch has seeped into our hearts since it’s release. Watching Kim Go Eun in a similar land and a similar broad storyline, but opposite Lee Min Ho was charming, to say the least. On top of that, we had the OST of The Century (for us), which was Hwasa’s ‘Orbit’. Not to forget the funny bromance scenes between Woo Do Hwan and Lee Min Ho.

Throughout the entire 16-episodes series, we rooted for the leads to be together, for them to have their first kiss or those intimate moments, waited with bated breath when Woo Do Hwan’s characters had to swap places. While the actors made sure to never lose their character for even a bit, immersing themselves into the show, they made sure that the audience was immersed as well! But we all know that behind those stern eyes and romantic moments, are multiple retakes! And mostly because someone or the other ends up laughing.

We were scrolling through some behind-the-scenes and we wondered why not talk about our favourite moments here? So here we are! Let’s start!

The iconic moment when Lee Gon fights everyone to run to a wounded Jeong Tae Eul

Who can miss the iconic scene of Lee Gon riding the horse, fighting bad guys and carrying Tae Eul in his arms? The scene still remains iconic, no doubt. But the behind-the-scenes was funnier than it was saddening in the actual show! Lee Min Ho even stumbled a bit trying to carry Kim Go Eun in his arms!

The other bromance duo, Kim Kyung Nam and Woo Do Hwan

The characters Kang Shin Jae and Jo Yeong might be at each other’s throat throughout the show, but in real life, they showed great camaraderie! In one of the scenes where Jo Yeong has to throw a bottle at Shin Jae, Kyung Nam rehearses how he wants to catch the bottle in a cool manner. After some time, the duo does 2 retakes because Do Hwan flung the bottle at the side mirror once and in the next, ended up hitting Kyung Nam! But they got it right in the third take.

Hand injuries or doctors?

When Lee Gon brings Tae Eul back to the palace, they of course need to have their injuries intact. To get ready for the scene, a makeup artist was touching up their hand injuries, making them seem similar. After the touch up, both Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun kept their hands raised up straight, just the way surgeons do when they wash their hands before entering an operating room. Go Eun noticed them both raising their hands and said, “We’re like doctors.” Min Ho laughed while she said, “Scalpel! That’s the only thing I know.” Min Ho again laughed, gathered himself and said, “Suction”, in the typical way that doctors do. Go Eun leaned forward and started making noises while enacting someone who does suction!

The original on screen and off screen bromance!

Eun Seob takes a bullet for his friend, the King Lee Gon in one of the iconic scenes when Lee Gon comes face to face with the bad guy. The scene shows Eun Sup collapsing in Lee Gon’s arms as the world falls still for him. We’re guessing this scene was recorded after some time because in the behind-the-scenes clip, as soon as Do Hwan arrives, he and Min Ho hug each other while Min Ho keeps on saying “I missed you!”. When they start filming, and Eun Seob gets shot, even Maximus, the horse has his own fun and tries to wake him up, leaving both Min Ho and Do Hwan laughing!

Check out the videos below where we see these moments occur:

These were some of our favourite bloopers! Which ones are yours? Tell us in the comments below!

