5 Powerful vocals in K pop industry that deserve more fame feat ATEEZ’s Jongho & PENTAGON’s Jinho

The K-pop industry is amassed with unique voices right from deep tones on the likes of Stray Kids’ Felix to dolphin-like high ones on THE BOYZ’s Q. We are often awestruck with how each of them put a twist like no other on their songs. Today we are taking a look at some of our top picks from the myriad of dumbfounding vocals among the idols.

ATEEZ’s Jongho:

We’re sure you must have seen the TikTok video of ATEEZ’s youngest member singing unbelievably high notes while breaking an apple into two effortlessly. His stable vocals deserve to be praised for their ability to hold even in the most pressuring situations while also reaching new heights each day.

Red Velvet’s Joy:

We only have one thing to say, annyeong. Joy’s vocal skill when she belts out her solo song ‘Hello’ is a clear representation of her steady voice and upscaling artistry. Joy has had her fair share of ear-shattering as well as tear-inducing lines that make her a definite addition to this list.

PENTAGON’s Jinho:

The oldest member of PENTAGON who is currently serving his mandatory military service has vocals that have remained under the radar of most ‘best vocals’ lists and we’d like to change that. His soft voice carries a message so heartfelt that in most situations one would fall for it unknowingly.

MAMAMOO’s Solar:

The leader of MAMAMOO is not only amazing at getting her group to bring out the best versions of themselves but also at shelling heart-fluttering verses. A force to be reckoned with, Solar will always be one of our favourite vocalists.

THE BOYZ’s New:

While the boy group has been appreciated for its staggering performances, the vocalists deserve as much attention. Choi Chanhee aka New of THE BOYZ’s voice pierces through the toughest of walls with its pointed and high notes crossing unassigned barriers.

