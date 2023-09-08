5 reasons to put Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon starrer A Time Called You on weekend watchlist

A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been and Kang Hoon is releasing today. Here's why you should binge watch the show this weekend

Written by Ayushi Saxena Updated on Sep 08, 2023   |  08:57 PM IST  |  9.6K
A TIME CALLED YOU; Credits: Netflix

Key Highlight

  • A Time Called You will release on September 8. It is available to watch on Netflix
  • The cast of A Time Called You is Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop & Kang Hoon

A Time Called You is a time-travel mystery romance drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon. The drama releases today i.e. September 8 on Netflix. A Time Called You is directed by Kim Jin Won and written by Choi Hyo Bi. It has 12 episodes in total. It is a Korean remake of a Taiwanese drama called Someday or One Day. Here's why you should add this drama to your weekend watchlist.

A time-travel mystery romance drama

A Time Called You is a romance drama with a twist of time-travel mystery. The story revolves around Han Jun Hee who is an office worker. She lost her boyfriend a year ago after his sudden passing. But one day, she finds herself transported back in time to 1998 where she is a high school student named Kwon Min Ju

Traveling back in time to 1998

When Han Jun Hee is transported back in time to 1998 as a high school student Kwon Min Ju she meets a fellow student named Nam Si Heon who looks exactly like her present-day boyfriend. But Nam Si Heon has no clue about it, creating an air of confusion for Han Jun Hee. Kang Hoon who plays Nam Si Heon's best friend has a secret crush on Min Ju.

The chemistry between the main leads

Through various trailers and teasers released by Netflix, one can definitely say there is a strong chemistry between the characters of Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been. One can feel the emotions being conveyed through the drama and feel weak in their knees. 

Jeon Yeo Been's double role

Jeon Yeo Been will be playing a double role in A Time Called You. She will be playing the role of Han Jun Hee who is an office worker. She also plays the role of Kwon Min Ju who is a high school student. The two characters played by her are two very different and polar opposite personalities.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s double role

Ahn Hyo Seop will be playing the role of Goo Yeon Jun who is the boyfriend of Han Jun Hee. He is also playing the role of Nam Si Heon, a high school student whom Jun Hee meets when transported to 1998.

