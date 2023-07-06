5 reasons to watch Kim Woo Bin, Base Suzy starrer Uncontrollably Fond when you need a good cry

Uncontrollably Fond, released in 2016 stands out from typical Korean romance dramas. Over the course of its 20 episodes, it evokes feelings of anguish and frustration. It not only showcases the love story between Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, but also delves into the challenges faced by both complete and single families. Moreover, it explores the journey of an individual seeking to embrace and appreciate the true essence of life. However, despite the sadness and pain depicted, it is also one of the most underrated gems in the realm of Korean dramas, deserving recognition. Here are 5 reasons why you should watch this soul-crushing dram as the stars are reunitingf for their next project Everything Will Come True.

Good cry storyline

The first episode of this drama immediately evokes a sense of loneliness, causing a heavy emotional burden that can lead to deep sighs and intense pain. If you are a devoted fan of this particular genre, then this drama is undoubtedly tailored for you. However, even if you are not typically drawn to such sorrowful themes, it is always recommended giving it a try and enduring the accompanying anguish.

Appealing OSTs

To enhance the overall experience, Uncontrollably Fond incorporates a captivating collection of original soundtracks that resonate with the emotions evoked while watching the series. These songs leave a lasting impression on your mind and heart, serving as a reminder of the poignant story between Shin Joon Young and No Eul every time they reach your ears.

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy chemistry

These two individuals develop a strong bond during the course of this drama, creating a captivating chemistry. Although the characters have limited opportunities to interact, this adds an extra layer of sadness to the storyline. However, as time goes by, their connection grows stronger and becomes unbreakable. Furthermore, in the final episode, there is a poignant and heart-wrenching moment when Joon Young (played by Kim Woo Bin) rests his head on No Eul's (portrayed by Bae Suzy) shoulder. It is a scene filled with purity and deep emotions, leaving a lasting impact on both characters.

Kim Woo Bin as Shin Jun Young

Besides Suzy, Kim Woo Bin's character played a significant role in the drama, and he portrayed it flawlessly. There were no wasted moments, my friend! The manner in which his character maintained strength in the face of adversity, and the emotion conveyed through his tearful eyes, will truly convince you of his talent.

Family Dynamics

Our families hold immense power over us. We are willing to go to any extent, even risking our lives, for the well-being of our loved ones. This play explores the theme of family, shedding light on the idea that one might resort to evil acts in order to safeguard their family, much like Ji Tae's mother. Additionally, it portrays the challenges and hardships faced by different families.

If all these reasons are still not enough, maybe the fact that the hit chemistry is retirning for another project will be able to sway you. Watch the drama to b aware of what this couple has in store for you.

