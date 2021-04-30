5 Reasons to tune into Girls' Generation's Soo Young & Choi Tae Joon starrer So I Married An Anti Fan TODAY

We dish our top 5 reasons as to why you should be tuning into So I Married An Anti Fan today!

The D-Day is finally here! So I Married An Anti Fan is all set to premiere today. The Choi Tae Joon and Girls' Generation's Soo Young starrer rom-com drama has been in the making for over 3 years now and was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances, but now it will finally see the light of the day today and we are very excited to watch the drama. We list down our top 5 reasons as to why you should be tuning into the drama today!

1. The exciting plot

So I Married An Anti Fan is based on the 2010 eponymous novel by writer Kim Eun Jung. This is the official Korean remake of the novel, where a top K-pop star falls in love with a magazine reporter, who also happens to be his biggest anti-fan! Ah, stuff dreams are made of.

2. Your Favourite K-pop stars

Girls' Generation's Soo Young who last charmed us as Seo Dan Ah in Run On, will be portraying the role of a magazine reporter named Lee Geun Yeung, who becomes Hoo Joon's biggest anti-fan. Also, 2PM's Chansung will be portraying the role of JJ who is Hoo Joon's frenemy. It is exciting to watch our favourite Gen 2 K-pop stars on screen again!

3. Choi Tae Joon

Choi Tae Joon is a remarkable actor and has been part of various dramas like Suspicious Partner and A Girl Who Sees Smells. It will be interesting to watch Choi Tae Joon as the haughty K-pop star Hoo Joon who is forced to live with his anti-fan!

4. A fresh take

Long before a Korean remake, there was a Korean-Chinese romantic-comedy adaptation of the same book that starred EXO's Chanyeol and Chinese actress Yuan Shanshan in lead roles. The film released in 2016 and received a positive response from fans all over the world. So it is rather exciting to watch another adaptation, almost 5 years since the Chinese rom-com film. And if the promos and teasers are anything to go by, the drama definitely ranks high on the 'fresh' and 'likeability' meter.

5. A Summer Romance

It has been a long time since we last watched a light, easy-breezy rom-com. Most of the dramas on air are either dark, gritty or fantasy-based dramas and it is refreshing to watch a cutesy K-drama, especially in these testing times.

So I Married An Anti Fan will air on April 30 KST on SBS.

