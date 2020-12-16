Park Seo Joon is considered one of the most prominent actors of this generation. Here are 5 reasons why.

Pinkvilla wishes Park Seo Joon a very happy birthday and on this occasion, let us take a look at why this Korean actor can easily be considered the leading male actor of this generation. Park Seo Joon made his entertainment debut in 2011 when he appeared in the music video for Bang Yong-guk's single I Remember. He then appeared in television dramas Dream High 2 (2012), Pots of Gold (2013), One Warm Word (2013) and A Witch's Love (2014) which launched his career to fame. Park Seo Joon is currently working on his upcoming project, ‘Dream’ alongside songstress/actor IU. Dream is set to be directed by director Lee Byeong Heon and Park Seo Joon will be playing the role of soccer player turned coach, Yoon Hong Dae. However, the release has been slated for the middle of next year and as such, fans can’t wait for the same!

Here are 5 reasons why Park Seo Joon is the leading male actor of this generation:

Range

Park Seo Joon has incredible range. He has played a wide range of characters and despite the strengths and weaknesses of those characters, he has always led his dramas brilliantly. At the beginning of his career, he undertook projects that did not necessarily have him in the spotlight. Yet, he shone brightly even in supporting roles which truly allowed him to stand out.

Power in the Ordinary

One of the common traits in all of the characters that Park Seo Joon has played is their emotional strength and overall powerful presences. It takes an incredible amount of talent to be able to portray these characters with such emotional depth and relatability that viewers identify themselves in the extraordinariness of the ordinary.

Comedic Timing

One of the main reasons for the amount of success that Park Seo Joon has experienced is the fact that his ability of conveying humour and tragedy are equally potent. A majority of actors often stick to one genre or the other that they have mastered yet for Park Seo Joon, he's equally talented in making people laugh as he is in making them cry.

He allows others to shine

Park Seo Joon's acting has an innate ability to allow space for every other character. This is unique to the actor and rather than overshadowing him, the other characters and their strengths highlight his own. Co-actors like Ahn Bo Hyun who played a major antagonistic role alongside Park Seo Joon's Sae Ro Yi in Itaewon Class have openly shared their overwhelmingly positive experience of acting with Park Seo Joon.

A Lover to Die For

Finally, perhaps one of the major reasons for Park Seo Joon's worldwide fame is the fact that he is indeed, the perfect male lead in the romance genre. Park Seo Joon playing a character in love, which is a majority of his characters at some point in his dramas, is neither overbearing nor assertive but rather a patient and wholesome lover, the kind anyone would love to have. The hearts he makes flutter accounts for a huge portion of his success.

What do you think about Park Seo Joon? Wish him a very happy birthday and share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

