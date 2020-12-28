5 Reasons why you should tune into the Korean remake of Chinese drama ‘A Love So Beautiful’ tonight

The Korean adaptation of the famous Chinese drama 'A Love So Beautiful' will air for the first time tonight on Netflix. Here's why this drama will sweep you off your feet.

Netflix will be airing the premiere of the Korean adaptation of A Love So Beautiful tonight and fans of the original Chinese drama with the same name, are incredibly excited. The leading cast includes Wei’s Kim Yohan as Cha Heon, So Ju Yeon (who you might remember from Lovestruck in the City) as Shin So Yi and Yeo Hoe Hyun as Woo Dae Sung. The corresponding characters in the Chinese drama were Hu Yi Tian as Jiang Chen, Shen Yue as Chen Xiao Xi and Gao Zhi Ting as Wu Bo Song. The original drama was a mega-hit and a huge success worldwide and thus, this Korean adaptation has huge expectations pinned onto it.

Shin So Yi has a one-sided unrequited crush on Cha Heon and he's all she thinks about. Cha Heon on the other hand is indifferent and cold but secretly caring. The status quo between these two is changed when their bond is threatened by the arrival of a new kid in town.

Here are 5 reasons why you should tune in to today’s premiere of A Love So Beautiful:

The drama features Wei’s Kim Yohan (previously in X1) and So Ju Yeon who are perfect counterparts for the original drama cast.

The height difference between the male lead and the female lead is one of the key plot points but more importantly, it will definitely make your heart flutter.

The depiction of friendship in this drama will make you reminisce about your school days and if you are in school, then you’ll definitely find it relatable.

The slow burn of the romance that will develop between the main leads is worth all the time in the world.

The second lead syndrome will once again hit you hard but it is so sweet and wholesome that you won’t be able to help falling in love.

You can watch the trailer for A Love So Beautiful below!

Will you be watching A Love So Beautiful? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Netflix

