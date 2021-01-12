5 Reasons why you should watch Park Seo Joon & Jung Yu Mi’s latest variety show: Youn’s Stay

Youn's Stay, the third season of Youn's Kitchen has finally aired. Here's why you should watch this charming variety show.

The 3rd season of Youn’s Kitchen, conveniently titled Youn’s Stay this time has finally aired its first-ever episode. For newer fans who might not be aware of the format of the show, in Youn’s Kitchen season 1 & 2, the cast which consists of regular members Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi accompanied by veteran actor Shin Goo in the first season and Park Seo Joon in the second, go to exotic foreign locations to set up a lovely little pop-up restaurant to introduce Korean food to foreigners.

In Youn’s Stay, which is the third season of the show, Choi Woo Shik joins Park Seo Joon, Yoon Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi to run a traditional Korean hanok guest house for foreigners stuck in Korea for over a year owing to the pandemic. They will be responsible for picking up guests, reception, their meals, room service, house-keeping and so on and so forth.

You can watch the highlights of the first episode below!

Here are 5 reasons why you should watch this season of Youn’s Stay:

The hanok is a charming representation of traditional Korean living and the scenic beauty is incredibly soothing to the eyes. Park Seo Joon and Jung Yumi are responsible for the kitchen duties and watching them cook all these lovely traditional Korean meals inspired by royalty is a treat. Choi Woo Shik is given the duties of an intern which pretty much means he does everything and it is amazing to watch him interact with all the guests.. The eponymous Youn Yuh Jung of Youn’s Stay is incredibly witty and adorable who adds all the spice to the show. Lee Seo Jin is brilliantly calculative and a great businessman and it is hilarious to see him cope with managing the guest house.

What do you think of this show? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tvN Asia

Share your comment ×