5 Seo Ye Ji moments from It's Okay To Not Be Okay that make us wish Ko Mun Young was real

Actress Seo Ye Ji celebrates her birthday today and we're taking a look down memory lane.

2020 was a terribly uncertain time for the world but what kept most people sane was the entertainment industry. The South Korean entertainment world in particular, made leaps and bounds when it came to its popularity. The Hallyu wave came crashing down on parts of the world that cannot even be pointed at on a map, perhaps. One of the most popular K-Dramas at this time was undoubtedly Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se's comeback on the small screen with 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'.

Not only was this drama a commercial hit, it was also highly critically acclaimed because of the nuanced tackling of sensitive issues such as mental health and the importance of the same. Seo Ye Ji plays Ko Mun Young, a children's literature author with anti-social personality disorder. Moon Gang Tae, played by Kim Soo Hyun is a medical professional, working at a mental health institution and his older brother Moon Sang Tae, played by Oh Jung Se is an aspiring artist who belongs to the autism spectrum. The narrative explores the journey of these three individuals towards happiness through the resolution of trauma from the past. Seo Ye Ji had always been a household name in the K-Drama community but with this drama, she became near and dear to millions of fans' hearts.

Seo Ye Ji celebrates her birthday today and on this incredible occasion, we're taking a look back at some of the most iconic Ko Mun Young moments!

Ko Mun Young stands up for Sang Tae

At Ko Mun Young's book signing event, Moon Sang Tae is triggered by someone grabbing his hair and starts having a meltdown that is painful to say the least. Gang Tae swoops in to cover his head and calm him down whereas Mun Young debates helping the brothers. She walks down to them and asks for an apology which seems to be directed at Gang Tae but in reality, she's asking for an apology towards Sang Tae from the man who pulled his hair. When he refuses, she grabs him by his hair and pull him down, saying that it is only natural to yell when someone pulls your hair. She stands up for Sang Tae better than his own brother could and she doesn't let her reputation as a children's author come in between her own sense of justice.

Walking barefoot in the rain

There couldn't have been even one single soul that did not sympathise with Ko Mun Young in this scene. Without any kind of communication or means for the same, she walks barefoot in the rain to try and understand her own predicament. Yet, it seems to be an endless loop. Kim Soo Hyun finds her in the rain and lends her his jacket but all she really needed was a hug.

Ko Mun Young leaves Moon Gang Tae flustered

Soon after the scene discussed previously, Gang Tae and Mun Young go to a motel where they're mistaken for a couple who are desperately looking for a room. While Gang Tae is obviously and visibly flustered, Ko Mun Young takes the chance to play with him even further, to the point that he can't even articulate a full sentence properly.

Apologising to Sang Tae

Ko Mun Young has always been cold and distant and yet, these two brothers effectively made her into a person who craves love and affection. In Sang Tae, she finds a true friend and in Gang Tae, a lover. So when she finds out that the reason why both of them have faced such terrible trauma is her own mother, she cannot help but feel guilty herself. She tries to push everyone away but Sang Tae draws her in even closer. Eventually, she gives in and with eyes full of tears, begs for forgiveness.

Giving Gang Tae a taste of his own medicine

There was a time in the first half of the drama where Gang Tae walked away from Ko Mun Young while she confessed her feelings to him. By the time we reach the end, the tables have turned. Gang Tae calls out to her by saying he really loves her, exactly in the way she did back then and in the same manner, this time, Ko Mun Young walks away. Their relationship could not have come any more full circle than this.

